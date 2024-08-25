PAK vs BAN 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto dedicates Bangladesh's historic cricket win to protest victims

Bangladesh openers celebrate winning the first Test cricket match against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, on August 25, 2024. | Photo credit: AP

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his team's maiden win in Test cricket against Pakistan on Sunday (August 25, 2024) was a tribute to those who died during the protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh has been rocked by weeks of student-led protests, eventually forcing Sheikh Hasina to step down this month and flee to India after 15 years of autocratic rule.

“We pay tribute to those who died recently in our country during the protest and pray for their souls,” Najmul said after his team's 10-wicket win in the first Test match in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan was affected by a lack of preparation, with foreign coaches unable to attend training sessions due to travel advisories.

However, the new interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, allowed the two-Test tour to Pakistan to go ahead.

Bangladesh led by 117 runs in the first innings after a record score of 565 against Pakistan, with the home team making it 448-6 on a batting-friendly pitch.

They then defeated Pakistan on day five for a paltry 146 runs, with spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) doing the damage.

Bangladesh scored the required 30 runs without losing a wicket, sparking celebrations in the visitors' dressing room.

Najmul, who also celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, called it a special feeling.

It's nice to win on a birthday, special feeling, he said. But more special is the victory of the teams. It's a historic day for us, it's huge.

I think before we started this series, we believed that we could win this time. And then… everyone really believed that we could do something special this time.

Najmul also praised his bowlers for keeping Pakistan in check.

“Everyone showed their character, I'm really happy with them. We worked hard to get this win. Our bowlers did so well,” he said.

He also praised veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, whose first innings 191 laid the foundation for Bangladesh's highest total against Pakistan.

He has been playing cricket for 15-17 years and he never looks tired. He keeps repeating things over and over again, says Najmul.

The way he batted in these hot conditions was impressive and I am very happy for him, that is probably why we won the match.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood apologised to the home fans for the poor result.

We are all disappointed, all of Pakistan is disappointed, said Masood, who has lost all four matches since being appointed Test captain last year.

As a team and as the leader of the team, I would obviously like to apologize to our fans that we were unable to achieve the desired result that Pakistan deserved.

Masood denied that his team took Bangladesh lightly.

I thought they were very disciplined, with the ball and on the field, they played the game their own way, he said.

Masood hoped his players would be able to improve their form for the second Test, which starts on Friday in Rawalpindi.

We have to admit that we made mistakes, so we have to cheer ourselves up and train hard to come back strong, he said.