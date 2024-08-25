Next match: at New Mexico State 31-08-2024 | 20:00 hrs August 31 (Sat) / 8:00 PM bee State of New Mexico History

MONTGOMERY, Alabama. Freshmen Payton Brown ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns and Southeast Missouri (1-0) posted a 37-15 victory over North Alabama (0-1) on Saturday night in the FCS Kickoff of Week Zero.

With starting quarterback Paxton DeLaurent Brown, out of the game after suffering a shoulder injury late in the second quarter, gave SEMO a much-needed boost and as a result, the Redhawks scored 30 unanswered points to beat the Lions.

In his college debut, Brown scored 18 of the Redhawks' points in that series and tied an FCS Kickoff single-game record with his three touchdowns. Jackson State quarterback Zion Webb was the last to score three touchdowns in the 2022 version of the game.

For his efforts, Brown received the game's Most Valuable Player award.

SEMO trailed 15-7 with 4:11 left in the second quarter when Brown scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run to cut UNA's lead to 15-13 just before halftime.

He then broke free and scored a 25-yard touchdown, bouncing off tacklers before diving over the goal line to give SEMO a 21-15 lead with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

SEMO, which had outscored the Lions 24-0 in the second half, extended its lead to 27-15 on Brown's third touchdown, a 1-yard run with 7:13 left. That play was set up by a 47-yard run by backup quarterback Driver Hensley who also excelled in his first game as quarterback.

Just before that scoring drive, Northwestern State linebacker Jared Pedraza Dennis Moody lost two yards with a huge fourth-down stop at the Redhawks' 22-yard line.

Hensley's 1-yard run completed a 19-yard drive and DC Pepijn made a 41-yard field goal in the final 5:32 of the game to put an end to UNA.

SEMO scored on their first possession of the season, covering 12 yards in 57 plays to take an early lead at the 5:31 mark of the first quarter.

The Redhawks made 3 of 3 third downs and newcomer Cam Pedro scored the first touchdown of the year on a 4-yard reception by DeLaurent to put SEMO up 7-0 with 9:29 to play.

UNA later took its first lead on a 3-yard rush from Jayvian Allen and followed it up with a 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 8-7 with 1:22 left in the first quarter.

Ari Patu scored on a quarterback keeper to increase UNA's lead to 15-7 with 4:11 left in the second quarter.

Brown averaged more than five yards per carry (5.1) on 19 attempts. He also caught two passes for 29 yards.

Hensley, a freshman, completed 10 of 14 passes for 100 yards and ran for 26 yards and one touchdown on four attempts.

DeLaurent had completed 14 of 17 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown before suffering an injury that forced him to leave the game.

Defensively, SEMO had four takeaways, which tied an FCS Kickoff single-game record. Youngstown State also accomplished the feat against Samford in 2019.

Be Riddick cleared the way with eight tackles, while Pedraza and Bryce Norman followed closely with seven apiece. Pedraza forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, added two tackles for loss and one sack.

Nasim Cairo had four tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble while Adrian Patterson And Justus Johnson both had their first interception of their careers.

SEMO finished with 372 total yards and picked up 176 on the ground. Additionally, the Redhawks were 8 of 15 on third down for 53.3 percent.

The Redhawks snapped a three-game losing streak dating back to Nov. 4, 2023, and ended a four-game losing streak in the season opener.

SEMO faced UNA for the first time in 68 years.

On August 31, the Redhawks travel to New Mexico State, a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.