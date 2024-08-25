How a public tennis court in Pompey Park made Coco Gauff a Grand Slam champion

What makes a tennis court?

Sure, it has something to do with the quality of the net. Whether there are cracks in the playing surface; how the ball reacts as gravity pulls it toward the ground. Does it pop? Or does it slide? Something in between?



(Scott McIntyre / For The Athletic)

What really makes a tennis court are the people who play on it: the people who get to play on it often. Is it for members only? Reserved for locals? Only accessible to people with enough money in their leisure account?

Or can everyone bring their own rackets?

That's how it goes at Pompey Park in Delray Beach, Florida, and it goes a long way toward explaining Coco Gauff and the success of American tennis, especially among women, over the years.



(Pompey Park photo: Scott McIntyre for The Athletic; Map: Drew Jordan for The Athletic)

Pompey Park is nothing special in the lexicon of epic tennis courts, in the US or anywhere else. This is not the legendary grass of Longwood Cricket Club near Boston. Except for the colour of the courts, Pompey Park has nothing in common with the exclusivity behind the gates of the Los Angeles Tennis Club, where Fred Perry and Don Budge played for the pleasure of Clark Gable and Marlene Dietrich.



(Scott McIntyre / For The Athletic)

The two recently repaved courts at Pompey Park are located in the northeast corner of the sprawling grounds. You’re about a mile from the ocean, but you’re approaching the much less glamorous part of town, near Interstate 95 and the railroad tracks. In the distance are a few baseball fields, some basketball courts, some grass, and some shade trees.

It’s a nice place to start the day, as Gauff and her father, Corey, did so often in her early years, when she was just an athletic elementary school kid looking for a sport.

“I've been playing there since I was six years old,” said Gauff, who grew up about a five-minute drive from Pompey Park. “They're free public courts.



(Scott McIntyre / For The Athletic)

Tennis may never lose its reputation as a country club sport, a pastime for the wealthy. And yet there are about 270,000 courts in the U.S. for some 24 million players, and about 70 percent of tennis in the country is played in public venues.

However, there are public facilities and public facilities. Some have fees and registration rules.

Then there are places like Pompey Park. First come, first served, stay as long as you want or as long as you can stand the South Florida heat and humidity. Chop away, gossip between points or train to become the next great American champion.



(Scott McIntyre / For The Athletic)

It’s the kind of environment that Americans sometimes take for granted. The tennis boom of the second half of the 20th century saw the construction of courts in parks and schools across the country. And that’s how the Williams sisters, Gauff, and last year’s Wimbledon junior champion, Clervie Ngounoue, got their start.



(Scott McIntyre / For The Athletic)

As the kids say these days, it's not that deep. But that's not how it works in many places.

“I'm a little surprised that I can play here for free,” Laszlo Fekete said on a weekday morning.

Fekete and his wife, Barabara, were in Florida from Norway, where he said playing tennis generally requires a club membership and paying for court time. They love tennis.

They took their rackets on vacation to Florida, and when Laszlo reached out to a local pro on Instagram, she suggested they meet at Pompey Park, where they could swing late in the morning, when the locals were starting to hide from the heat, and play as long as they wanted. That was the day before. The Feketes were so taken with the concept that they were back 24 hours later

That’s what Gauff and her father used to do, before and after school, and most of the day on weekends. It’s not like it’s all they could do. Delray Beach also has a huge tennis center not far from Pompey Park. It even hosts a small ATP Tour event every February.

There are plenty of tennis programs there, with plenty of coaches giving clinics and telling you about the right form. At first, the Gauffs ignored all that.



(Scott McIntyre / For The Athletic)

It's just easiest to go play on the public fields, she said.

And they knew Pompey Park was the place. Her family has a bit of history there.

Go back a little over half a century. Florida is a different kind of place. Black kids aren't exactly welcome in youth baseball leagues.

Gauff's grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, who was among the first black students to integrate the city's public schools, and her grandfather, a former minor league baseball player named Eddie Red Odom who worked for the local park service, decided to do something about it.



(Scott McIntyre / For The Athletic)

They founded a Little League for black children, located in Pompey Park. The big baseball field, in the distance, a few hundred yards from where Gauff hit her first balls over the net? That is now Odom Field, her grandparents’ name in big block letters on the scoreboard.

Gauff knew how important her parents' lives were to the people of her hometown and to the children who play in that park since she was a little girl. She also knows how important it was that she was allowed to play there.

It certainly wasn't chosen at random, she said.

There is now another sign. It is on the gate to the tennis courts, explaining that the courts have been repaved with a grant from the US Tennis Association.



(Scott McIntyre / For The Athletic)

In honor of Coco Gauff, the winner of the 2023 US Open, it says.

It’s much smaller than the one with her grandparents’ name on it, overlooking that baseball field a few hundred yards away. She’s fine with that.

(Top photos: Scott McIntyre; Getty Images; Design: Eamonn Dalton, Drew Jordan for The Athletic)