Scotland women win gold and qualify for EuroHockey Championships

Scotland's women beat Wales 2-1 to win the EuroHockey Qualifier at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The Scots will compete in the EuroHockey Championships in Germany next summer.

In a great atmosphere in the stands, the two home nations Scotland and Wales battled it out for qualification for the 2025 EuroHockey Championships. They were not only competing against each other, but also against the weather conditions on a rainy Scottish Sunday.

Scotland went on the attack from the first whistle to capitalise on their home advantage, but it was Wales who earned their first penalty corner within three minutes. The first one hit the foot of the number one, earning Wales a replay, and the second flew wide of the post. The game then settled into a rhythm, before some thundering runs down the right channel from Rebecca Daniel began to cause Scotland some defensive problems.

A direct Scotland attack after a bully was stopped at the far post as they tried to get their game plan back on track. There followed some brilliant individual play from Frances Lonergan, forcing Ella Jackson into a straight-arm save and ushering in a period of Scottish pressure. However, the score remained level at 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second period, Wales escaped their own pressure with an aerial attack to apply to the Scottish defence. They won a penalty after a poor tackle inside the circle – and captain Elisabeth Bingham duly fired the ball into the bottom right corner to give Wales the lead.

Moments later they were back, but Amy Costello blocked her. She played the ball to Charlotte Watson, who played the ball to Sarah Jamieson after some brilliant individual play – a clean reverse stick drive found its way past the keeper to level the scores. 1-1.

It was Scotland who started the second half well, putting Wales under immediate pressure and winning a penalty corner – but Costello was twice stopped from the top of the circle, before Lonergan’s shot was also saved on their third second chance. The pressure mounted on Wales when Hannah Diamond was shown a green card shortly afterwards. With the two-minute lead gone, captain Sarah Robertson and Heather McEwan combined to force another save from Jackson.

Seconds later McEwan was back, smashing past the Welsh keeper’s right pads. Scotland’s tactical high-pressure continued to send the ball high up the pitch, keeping the Welsh defence under constant pressure for much of the third quarter. A superb shot on the turn from Lonergan was one of the highlights of the final plays, but the score remained 2-1 to the home side.

Wales had the first real chance of the final quarter of the tournament, a close-range strike from a narrow angle that forced Murray into a save. There followed a period of end-to-end play as Scotland tried to extend their lead and Wales tried to find an equaliser, before captain Robertson was shown a green card for not being five yards away from a foul.

Despite the disadvantage, Scotland’s Bronwyn Shields beat several players with individual stick skills, but no one waited at the far post. Once Scotland were down to 11, they kept the pressure on to secure the win. More chances in front of goal begged for, before Wales took their keeper off to gain an outfield advantage.

The final two minutes were characterised by an air of anticipation among the predominantly Scottish crowd, hoping their team would secure victory – which they successfully did.

Scotland will advance to the top division of the European Hockey Championship next year.

Austria 2-3 Czech Republic

The first match of the final day at the Glasgow Green National Hockey Centre was a match between Austria and the Czech Republic in the 3rd/4th play-off, with the Czech Republic emerging victorious.

From the start of the match, the Austrian coach was incredibly vocal, urging his team on in the wet and windy conditions of Glasgow. The Czechs started more patiently, holding the ball and waiting for clear attacking chances. Within five minutes, Austria stole the ball from a loose pass and took the lead after some powerful passing and neat play – 18-year-old Anja Haselsteiner rounding off the run with a controlled finish on the turn.

There was an almost immediate response from the Czech Republic at the other end with a chance for Linda Nova, only to be denied by the keeper. Austria continued to steal passes in the middle of the pitch, helped by conditions that slowed down long Czech balls. The Czech Republic remained patient, waiting for the right chances to push forward, with some notable skill and crosses from Lucie Duchkov – but the score remained 1-0 to Austria at the end of a solid first quarter from both sides.

As the rain increased in the second quarter, tempers rose and the first cards came out, with goalscorer Haselsteiner being shown a green card. A tense battle for control in the middle third of the pitch ensued, with neither team able to build up their play as well as they had in the first period of the match. A second card soon followed for Austria’s Marianne Pultar, but the Czech Republic were unable to capitalise on their overload.

There were few chances for either team until the 18-year-old got involved again, finding a foot to win Austria's first penalty corner, their direct shot whizzing past the left post.

Czechia’s best chances continued to come down the left, but Stella van Rahden was largely untroubled in scoring. With 30 seconds left in the half, they launched their first threat down the right, leading to a penalty corner. A technical routine involving a fake flick and a pass back to the injector required an initial diving save, but the score remained 1-0 at half-time.

Penalty corners seemed to be the Czech Republic’s best chance to score and they were clearly looking to make more of an impact as the second half began. An early attack from the sideline caught the Austrian defence off guard and earned the Czech Republic a penalty corner. Another varied routine, this time the ball went inches wide of the post. The Czech Republic were the team that kept the ball better and pressed the Austrian team from all areas of the pitch – and it was clearly getting to them. Luisa Mayer was shown a yellow card as the game became tense and the referees tried to calm down two increasingly frustrated teams. More chances followed for the Czech Republic with a nice turn and shot from Veronika Decsy that went just wide of the target. They quickly reset to win their third corner of the game, but this time the drag over the bar was saved. The Czech Republic continued to make more saves in the following minutes as they tried to level the score, and they did so shortly afterwards, with a ball that deflected off the keeper straight back to Czech striker Decsy who curled the ball into the backboard.

Czech Republic were again the more aggressive team in the opening stages of the final quarter. With the score tied at 1-1 with 10 minutes to go, both teams were trying to find a winner and secure third place in the tournament. Czech Republic stole a loose pass from the Austrian defence that was stopped in the growing puddles on the artificial turf and Elika Fouskov won another penalty corner. Another rebound was converted by Czech Republic, turning the game around with just five minutes to go – Katerina Basova found the net this time.

With Austria trailing for the first time in the game, it was their turn to be the attacking team again. A clumsy collision gave the team in red their first real chance of the second half, but sluggish pitch conditions thwarted their first corner. A second penalty followed shortly after, and Austria’s Johanna Czech sweep was smashed into the net to level the score with two minutes remaining.

Czechia took the ball straight from the centre spot and immediately ran back to the other side to take the lead again moments later. Decsy scored her second goal of the match to make an incredible final act of the match.

After an exciting final round, the Czech Republic won 3-2 and finished third in the qualifying match A for the European Hockey Championship.