Table tennis talents discovered in Brunei





More than 100 table tennis players from the Sultanate put their skills to the test at the 2024 Brunei Table Tennis Championship, which kicked off on August 4 at the Mumong Sports Complex in Belait district. Organized by the Belait District Table Tennis Association in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Saadul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's 78th birthday, the finals were held yesterday, attended by Acting Belait District Officer Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad as the guest of honor. The winner in the men's singles was Wee Tzu Min, who defeated Awangku Md Sufi Fakhrullah bin Pengiran Md Sufian in the final, while in the women's singles Ting Siew Chien took first place by defeating Yvonne Yong Ya Ying in the final. Meanwhile, in the boys' singles, Felix Low Guo Zhang defeated Md Shahrul Fazreen Rismady for the title, and in the girls' singles, Dayangku Nur Delisha defeated Damia binti Pengiran Md Sufian Rachel Tham Hui Shan for the title. The runner-up in the boys singles Ak Md Sufi Fakhrullah shared: I have been playing competitive table tennis since I was five. Before this tournament I managed to beat quite a few good players but I came up short in the end. Nevertheless, I will use this experience to improve my game and hopefully achieve my dream: becoming a table tennis champion in Brunei and beyond. Meanwhile, his sister, Dk Nur Delisha Damia, who won the girls' singles title, said she will use the momentum from the event to win more tournaments in the future. She also said that growing up in a table tennis family has an advantage, namely that she receives coaching and guidance from her father. According to Raymond Lee, chairman of the Belait District Table Tennis Association, the championship was established in 1964 to promote the sport. He believes that the sport promotes friendship and sportsmanship. He added: We will continue to hold competitions to give the public the opportunity to learn more about table tennis. – Daniel Lim

