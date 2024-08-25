2024 US Open Women's Odds, Tips, Predictions and Dates: Proven Tennis Expert Beats Iga Swiatek in Best Bets





The 2024 US Open women’s tournament begins on Monday, August 26 and runs through September 7, as world No. 1 Iga Swiatek attempts to win the tournament for the second time in her career. She is coming off a disappointing performance at the Paris Olympics, where she failed to win the gold medal as the heavy favorite. Swiatek is ranked +350 in the 2024 US Open odds, behind favorite Aryna Sabalenka (+210). Defending champion Coco Gauff is ranked third on the tennis odds board at +1000. Gauff defeated Sabalenka in last year’s final, but she has been in poor form recently. Will Gauff bounce back and defend her title, or should you put your 2024 US Open women’s tennis betting on Sabalenka or Swiatek? A champion will be crowned on Saturday, September 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Before you make your 2024 US Open women’s singles picks, you have to see who is backing proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with renowned coach Nick Bollettieri at the IMG Academy in Florida, playing against the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the top-ranked doubles players in the world. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, conducts extensive research before placing tennis bets. He studies current form, players’ tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women’s title. Now, Onorato has taken a closer look at the latest US Open 2024 odds and published his coveted best bets to win the tournament. He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top Predictions for Women's US Open 2024 Onorato beats Swiatek, who won this tournament in 2022 and is the top favorite. Swiatek is currently considered the favorite in every tournament she enters, but this is clearly not her best surface. She lost in straight sets to Sabalenka in the semifinals in Cincinnati last week, despite finishing as a -180 favorite. Swiatek has struggled to live up to expectations on this surface, with her 2022 triumph her only hardcourt grand slam title. In fact, she has not progressed beyond the fourth round at a hardcourt slam since, falling in the third round of the Australian Open earlier this season. Swiatek is still seen as the favorite, but Onorato sees no value in this trophy.Check out who else you can support and fade here. How to Make 2024 US Open Women's Picks Onorato provides a full overview with several best bets, including a bet on an outsider to finish higher than 7-1. You can only see his US Open 2024 picks and analysis on SportsLine. Who will win the 2024 US Open and which huge outsiders could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's 2024 US Open betting picks, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future victoriesand find out. US Women's Open 2024 Odds, Top Contenders See the full US Open 2024 women's selections, predictions and best bets here. Aryna Sabalenka +210

Iga Swiatek +350

Coco Gauff +1000

Elena Rybakina +1100

Jessica Pegula +1500

Mirra Andreeva +2400

Paula Badosa +2700

Madison Keys +3100

Qinwen Zheng +3100

Naomi Osaka +3600

Danielle Collins +4000

Jasmine Paolini +4000

Emma Raducanu +4200

Emma Navarro +4400

Amanda Anisimova +5500

Leylah Fernandez +6000

Elina Svitolina +6500

Barbora Krejcikova +6500

Karolina Muchova +7000

Diana Schneider +7000

Donna Vekic +9500

Anna Kalinskaja +9500

Marta Kostyuk +10000

Maria Sakkari +10000

Victoria Azarenka +10000

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/tennis/news/2024-us-open-womens-odds-picks-predictions-dates-proven-tennis-expert-fading-iga-swiatek-in-best-bets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos