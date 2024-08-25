Hussein and Ize claim titles at 5th Efunkoya National Cadets Table Tennis Championships – The Sun Nigeria





The 5th Dr. Adegboyega Ekunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships held last weekend in Lagos produced new winners with Faruq Hussien from Kwara and Sezuo Ize from Kogi emerging as champions.

However, table tennis players across the country have praised the championships, describing them as a new platform to discover talent for the country.

The highly successful tournament, organised by the Efunkoya Table Tennis Foundation in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), aimed to develop future stars who can replace the aging players in the national teams.

To clinch the boys' title, Hussein began his campaign in the group stage as the second-seeded player, where he remained undefeated in all his matches and defeated Yusuf Solomon of Aruna Sports Club 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-30) to crown himself the new champion.

Unlike Hussein, Ize played her best game in the semi-finals, when she defeated former champion Aishat Rabiu of Lagos. Her dominance was complete in the final, when she defeated Chineye Okafor of Abia State 3-0 (13-11, 12-10, 13-11) to win her first national title.

For their efforts, Hussein and Ize received scholarships and brand new laptops from the Efunkoya Foundation, while other winners in the doubles and mixed doubles events received cash prizes for their victories.

The organizers awarded prizes to the winners, such as the youngest player, the best behaved player, the youngest players, the player who improved the most and the Most Valuable Player.

For the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, the tournament has produced new stars. He, however, called for more tournaments to hone the skills of the players and expose them to international tournaments.

The event is organised annually by the Ekunkoya Table Tennis Foundation in memory of the former Chairman of the Nigeria Table Tennis Association, Dr. Adegboyega Efunkoya, whose administration was considered the glory days of table tennis in Nigeria. The tournament aims to promote the sport and groom future stars.

More than 120 players from 17 states and 20 clubs competed for honors in five events. This year's edition began with a two-day coaching clinic to prepare the youngsters for the three-day championships.

