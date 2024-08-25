New faces on North Allegheny girls tennis team aim for another successful season

By means of:



Sunday, August 25, 2024

The North Allegheny girls tennis team had a successful 2023 season, finishing second at the WPIAL and reaching the quarterfinals in the PIAA playoffs.

The season started with 12 straight wins and the Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 19-3 and remained undefeated at 7-0 in Class 3A Section 2.

“I was very proud of the team,” said coach Michelle Weniger. “Winning our sectional is always the biggest goal and reaching the WPIAL finals was a huge accomplishment. Making it to states was the icing on the cake.”

The team's quest for a fourth consecutive title begins with a roster that has seen some changes and includes many new faces.

Seniors Sara Fernandez, Laeticia Wessel, Tia Soussou, Siya Jain and Rebecca Murphy leave holes in the starting lineup, as does the loss of 2023 freshman Peyton Mauser, who will miss the 2024 season due to injury.

“Those seniors provided a lot of leadership and experience that we're going to miss,” Weniger said. “Peyton reached out to say she was dealing with a chronic injury and she wouldn't be able to try out for us this year. We hope to have her next year, but we're going to miss her tremendously.”

This season, the Tigers roster consists of two seniors, three juniors, one sophomore and three freshmen. Senior Kaitlyn Zeman and juniors Audrey Zheng and Ella Mangene are the only players with real varsity experience.

“We're a young team this year,” Weniger said. “A lot of them don't know my coaching style or my philosophy. It's going to take a few games for us to get to know each other. All I can do is give them scenarios and situations that help them develop into what we expect from our tennis players here at NA.”

Zeman, Mangene and senior Kelly Tai are the team captains and will lead a young team, and they are all excited about the talent of the Tigers' underclassmen.

“The team is really good,” Zeman added. “We have a bunch of young girls, but still have a group with enough experience from the last two years.”

“The technical part of the freshmen's game is great,” Mangene said. “As captains, we just have to figure out how to help them, to make sure they're successful, so the team is successful.”

Zeman will become the team's third singles player and Tai will get a chance as a doubles player.

This is Tai's first time on the college team. She missed last year with a wrist injury while playing her first two years on the junior team.

“I spent my offseason working on strengthening my forehand, which was weak after the injury,” Tai said. “I also focused on being more consistent with my ground strokes. I'm happy to be back.”

The star of the young Tigers is freshman Mia Kaufman, who excelled during her tryout and took first place in the singles.

“At the beginning of each year, varsity spots are open for competition,” Weniger said. “Each player competes in challenge matches to earn a spot. Mia worked hard and dominated in all of her matches.”

Fellow freshmen Alexa Richey and Medha Thirumala also performed well and both will compete in the doubles.

“Alexa was a pleasant surprise and will play No. 1 doubles for us,” Weniger said. “Medha is a very strong player and although there is a lot of talent above her, she has also earned her way and deserves her spot.”

Both will pair up with Mangene at some point this season. Mangene, who was on a doubles roster, played singles matches for the JV last year and also saw time on varsity. She will primarily be a doubles player this season.

“She's the fireball of the team,” Weniger said. “She brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I'm excited to have her here and look forward to her development.”

“Last year I learned a lot,” Mangene said. “I played in a couple of varsity games and the games I didn't play in I sat with the coaches and they coached me through the other girls' games to see the game from a different perspective.”

Zheng returns for her second year on varsity. She will play No. 2 singles. Junior Cynthia Li was on varsity last year, not as a starter, but will be a solid performer at No. 1 doubles.

“Audrey is a very strong player, both physically and mentally,” Weniger said. “She's very consistent. Cynthia has worked extremely hard for her starting spot and I'm excited to see what she can do.”

With a balance between young players full of enthusiasm and motivation and veterans with a lot of experience who can teach, the Tigers hope to become champions again.

“Before the season, I tell my teams about all the teams that came before them and the successes they've had,” Weniger said. “It gives the girls an incentive and lets them know what they're playing for.”

“All I ask of my girls is that they give us everything they have, that they do their best and I hope that we will be very competitive and successful,” Weniger added.

