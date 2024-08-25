Midland Beach Author Publishes Book About Magical Professional Hockey Team That Changed Lives Forever

STATEN ISLAND, NY You could say that Midland Beach resident Patrick Hickey Jr. plays a lot of different roles these days.

He’s something of a renaissance man: editor-in-chief and owner of Legacy Comix, a company specializing in comic books and other merchandise. He’s also a full-time assistant professor of journalism and director of the journalism program at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn.

Additionally, he is the author of seven books on the history of video games, which have appeared in 2,000 libraries worldwide, including Harvard, Yale and UCLA.

Hickey also reveals that he is a voice actor and has voiced over two dozen video games, including Nick Cage's Dracula in Renfield: Bound for Blood and Macho Man Randy Savage in WrestleQuest.

But what inspired him to write his latest work, Aces Over Brooklyn And the EPHLs Fight For Hockey Relevance, was his passion for covering professional hockey, something that had always been his lifelong dream.

Ironically, Hickey notes that while he covered hockey for NBC and various magazines and websites, his first year as a professional hockey reporter was with a team and a league that no longer exists.

The Fistful Journey of Brooklyn's Forgotten Professional Hockey Team

The 2008–09 season of the Brooklyn Aces Eastern Professional Hockey League was the inaugural and final season of the league and the team.

That one full season in Brooklyn, however, was an unusual journey, because it changed the lives of those who experienced it forever.

Hickey explained that the season was marked by an explosive combination of scoring and fighting and that the EPHL, a designated professional hockey league, came closest to the type of representation of the sport you'd see in films like Youngblood, Mystery Alaska and Slapshot.

The country made national headlines as it watched a Brooklyn team, playing at Floyd Bennett Field, lead the league in wins and goals before disappearing forever.

The cover of “Aces Over Brooklyn” and the EPHL's Fight for Hockey Relevance. (Courtesy/Patrick Hickey Jr.)Staten Island Advance

Written by the only reporter who follows the team, the author revives the match recaps, interviews and insights that have been lost on the internet for over a decade, and shines a light on a magical team and a magical competition that cost more blood, sweat and tears than anyone could have imagined.

And Hickey believed that if he didn't tell his story now, it would be forgotten forever.

This league was something out of a movie, he added. There were fights. There was passion. There was energy. Every night. Every game was special. In the 15-plus years that have passed, I have never covered a league or players who wanted to play so much and loved the game so much. The fact that the web has virtually no data (apart from small newspapers and a few articles) or photos of these players and this era, shocked me. If I didn't tell this story, no one would or could.

After publishing his memoir under his Legacy Comix imprint and seeing how smoothly he transitioned from comics to full-length books, Hickey felt that while other publishers were interested in this book, it was very special for him to be able to write, edit, format, and market the book himself.

I want Legacy to be a place for people who love to read, not just comics, but nonfiction as well, he exclaimed.

Hickey points out that while his story is about a hockey team and a league, it's also the story of a young journalist trying to find his way.

I hope it serves as a reminder for all who lived through it, and an enjoyable read for hockey fans who had no idea what happened during that magical 2008-2009 hockey season. It's a complete overview of that season, all the coverage that's no longer on the web, with over 125 photos (all written and taken by me), all in chronological order so that readers can experience the season the way I did.

The author himself and several players he reconnected with to write the book also added context and insights.

Hickey's book is available on Amazon.com

PARTIES – AUG 25 TO AUG 31

25 AUG.

Happy birthday on Sunday to Mary Beth Francis, director of Carmel Richmond Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, John James Noone, Daniel Santapaga, Rebecca Zalkin, Kayla Sliger, who turns 11, and Nicole Leonardi Azarraga.

Kathy Taylor celebrates her 86th birthday and her niece and traveling companion, Agnes Rubino, celebrates her 87th birthday on August 29. They joke that they are the same age for four days of the year. Both women celebrate with family members.

26 AUGUST

Monday is the birthday of Julia Kruse who turns 31, Erin Aversa who turns 18 (2015), and her sister, Michaela Aversa, who turns 21 on September 1. Erin and Michaela are granddaughters of the late Jerome X. ODonovan and Vita ODonovan.

Happy Birthday on Monday to Robert Ricco, Dorothy Taylor, Victoria Nicole Falco and Joseph Golden.

Congratulations on your wedding anniversary on Monday to Nora and John Rosati and Justine and Jon Cauldwell.

27 AUGUST

Our congratulatory messages for Tuesday go to Jianna Jackson who turns 14, Tony Flagello, Lulu Chiminski and Mario Naccarato who turns 30.

AUGUST 28

Congratulations on Wednesday to Bill Van Name, Joan Mary Andersen, Christopher Giovinazzo, Carol Dennis and Marilyn Wickert.

Happy birthday on Wednesday to twins William and John Malczewski, who turn 25 and were born on the same day as their great-grandfather John Cotton Sr., who was a very special member of the family.

Congratulations on your wedding anniversary on Wednesday to Colleen and Tim Kelly and to Carmine and Felicia DeBetta, who are celebrating 58 years of married bliss.

29 AUGUST

Thursday, happy birthdays to Jennie Sweeney, Brian Cregg, Susan Santorelli, Danielle Martino, John Edward Sciarrino who turns 18, Jeff Coogan, Ken Anderson, Nanette Scarcella, Michael Alvarado and Douglas Baker, a lifelong Staten Islander who turns 72.

Congratulations on your wedding day, Jessica and Liam Collins.

30 AUG.

Happy birthday on Friday, Dylan Gaugh.

And congratulations on your wedding day on Friday, Denise and Pat Arena.

31 AUG.

Happy birthdays on Saturday to Deputy County Clerk Ron Arabia, Victoria Rose Mazella, Kenny Warner who turns 62, Katie Salerno, Jennifer Driscoll, Thomas Cellamare, Jason Greco, Michele Martino, Maureen Gorman, Frank Giovinazzo and Nancy Logozzo who turns 68, and to Kristin Bowers, Jamie LaBetti, Anthony Loffredo and Ryan Eisler-Grynsztann.

Congratulations on your wedding day, Saturay, to Gina and Robert Greenstein of Great Kills.