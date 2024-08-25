Alabama high school football player dies after injury during game: 'Lives are touched by the way he lived'

An Alabama high school football player has died after being seriously injured during a game on Friday.

Caden Tellier, a 16-year-old junior at Morgan Academy, was injured after a tackle in the third quarter of the school's game Friday night against Southern Academy in Selma, school principal Bryan Oliver said. AL.com The quarterback suffered brain damage and was flown to the University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham on Friday evening.

The boy's family announced his death on social media.

“Our boy, Caden Tellier, met Jesus face to face. We appreciate all of your prayers and pray for them for the difficult days ahead,” their Facebook statement read. “All who knew Caden knew kindness, generosity and love and true to his nature, he gave of himself once more. Lives were touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved by his passing.”

In a statement about the school Facebook On the website, Oliver also confirmed the teen's death, saying he was “a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy.”

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family,” the statement said. “Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

The school is canceling all sports activities for the coming week, including the soccer game scheduled for next Friday at Wilcox Academy, Oliver said.