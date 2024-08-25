Former Gators women's tennis star McCartney Kessler wins first WTA Tour title





Former Gators tennis player McCartney Kessler won the Tennis in the Land final in Cleveland on Saturday, defeating top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-6, 6-1, 7-5. The world No. 98, Kessler had just one tour-level victory in her career before coming to Cleveland. In the final, Kessler started slowly, losing seven of her first eight games in the match and not getting a break chance. She responded quickly, winning six games in a row to even the match at one set apiece. Kessler entered the third set full of confidence, but Haddad Maia fought back. Leading 3-1, Haddad Maia was on the verge of securing her first WTA Tour title since the WTA Elite Trophy in October. However, after several poor service receptions from Haddad Maia, Kessler was able to pull away, win the deciding point and secure a three-set victory. The 25-year-old American has won three of her previous four matches in Cleveland in three sets. Kessler played the deciding match with her right leg heavily bandaged, but the injury did not stop her on her way to a tough victory. Her victory came after she was awarded a wildcard into the US Open main draw and made her debut in the Top 100 of the world rankings. Kessler will face No. 19 Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the US Open on Monday. Contact Noah White at [email protected]Follow him on X at @noahwhite1782 The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971, your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider donating today. Jack Meyer Jack Meyer is a junior journalism student and sports reporter for The Alligator. In his free time, he enjoys running, hanging out with friends, playing video games, and watching the Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins.

