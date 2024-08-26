Ultimate Table Tennis: UTT: Sharath Kamal leads Chennai Lions to victory in Ultimate Table Tennis match | Chennai News





Chennai: Lions of Chennai recovered in style after their opening match loss by Dabang Delhi TTC 8-7 in the Ultimate table tennis (UTT) draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Sharath Kamal showed his class with a 2-1 victory over Andreas Levenko in the first men's singles match, unleashing a series of powerful smashes. Sharaths' victory set the tone for the tie, with his teammates following suit. Then, in the first women's singles tie, Sakura Mori defeated Orawan Paranang 2-1 to extend Chennai Lions' lead. Mori proved her prowess in difficult conditions, maintaining control of the match despite repeated counterattacks from her opponent. The mixed doubles match followed the same trend as the pair of Sharath and Mori outperformed Sathiyan and Paranang 2-1.

Lions secured the draw with Jules Rolland beating local boy Sathiyan 2-1 in the second men’s singles match. In the final game of the draw, Diyale Chitale scripted a 3-0 victory to help Delhi secure a valuable three points. Meanwhile, in the other draw match of the day, Jaipur Patriots defeated U Mumba TT 9-6. Chennai’s Nithyashree Mani registered a win over higher-ranked Sutirtha Mukherjee in the women’s singles. Results: Chennai Lions bt Dabang Delhi TTC 8-7: Sharath Kamal bt Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-8, 8-11); Sakura Mori bt Orawan Paranang 2-1 (11-10, 11-8, 4-11); Sharath/Mori bt Sathiyan/Paranang 2-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11); Jules Rolland with Sathiyan G. 2-1 (11-7, 11-9, 8-11); Poymantee Baisya lost to Diya Chitale 0-3 (9-11, 7-11, 5-11). Jaipur Patriots bt U Mumba TT 9-6: Cho Seung-min bt Quadri Aruna 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-5); Suthasini Sawettabut by Maria Xiao 2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-10); Cho/Nithyashree lost to Manav/Xiao 1-2 (11-4, 3-11, 9-11); Snehit SFR lost to Manav Thakkar 1-2 (2-11, 11-7, 11-8); Nithyashree Mani vs Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1 (11-7, 11-8, 5-11). We have also recently published the following articles India, Malaysia strengthen ties to 'strategic partnership'

