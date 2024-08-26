Syracuse Orange Football: Why the Orange Will Make the College Football Playoff in 2024





Editorial Note As has become tradition, the TNIAAM writers will be telling you all week why and how this year Syracuse orange soccer team will finish with certain WL records. These predictions will become more and more enjoyable as we go along and we will all make our actual predictions for the season next week. Monday August 19: 5-7 Kevin Tuesday August 20: 6-6 Steve Wednesday August 21: 7-5 Maximum Thursday August 22: 8-4 Dom Friday August 23: 9-3 Carson Saturday August 24: 10-2 Mike Sunday August 25: CFP Bound – a special guest *************************************************** ********************************************* Oh, you thought 10-2 was too optimistic and unrealistic, right? Maybe you were hoping Sean or John would come back here to wax lyrical about the new era of Syracuse Football… Let's face it, those of us who lived through the whole Post-P era are a little disappointed by the harsh reality… However, that doesn't mean we can't start the week with the opening kickoff without a little Irrational Optimism here. That's why we invited you, the ultimate Overly Optimistic Orange Fans. Those who won titles in the last 6 weeks at CFB 25 with Syracuse Those who have DART tattooed on their chest Those who believe more than Ted Lasso himself Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images You saw Georgia technology won yesterday. You know how that can help the Syracuse SOS forward. You see the path unfold before your eyes. Get to 2-0 and take the Dome for Stanford. Win that game and go to Vegas at 4-0. Win that first away game and suddenly the ball hits home just as hard as it did last year… NC stands always finds a way to lose a game they shouldn't lose, right? In Pittsburgh, successes are there to break through… Revenge against Virginia Technology home for the first ever College Gameday visit…. Survive an away game against St. Doug and his son BOB… Danny Hurley can't help it UConn soccer team…. Miami is no match for the Loud House… ACC Championship Game in Charlotte…three words for you Come on, losers…we're going to the College Football Playoff!

