They're in! CHS Grad Tennis Player Seggerman and Partner Trhac Earn a Spot in the US Open Tournament





Coronado High School graduate Ryan Seggerman and doubles partner Patrik Trhac earned wild-card entry into the US Open Grand Slam Tennis Tournament, the pair's first ever. The bid caps an extraordinary year in which Seggerman has had the largest rise in the rankings of any men's doubles player in the world. After a grueling 14-month journey, Seggerman and Trhac are reaping the rewards of their labor. The pair traveled to four continents, including 13 countries and nine U.S. states. Their 74-20 record catapulted the pair from Seggerman’s ranking of 2,106 and Trhac’s 1,568 to a tie for 91st in the world. They recently broke into the top ten of U.S. doubles players. “Their consistency and years of dedication were rewarded by the USTA with the wild card,” said Randy Nixon, a Coronado resident and multiple Grand Slam player himself. The couple’s fairytale story has only just begun. In January, they earned a wildcard bid to the Indian Wells ATP-1000 tournament, the highest professional tennis tournament that is not a Grand Slam. There, the underdogs defeated the tournament’s sixth seed and won the hearts of the fans. They then lost a close match to eventual tournament champions Nikola Mekti and Wesley Koolhof, 6-4, 7-6 (6). One of those fans at Indian Wells was David Brummitt, Seggerman’s high school tennis coach in Coronado. He’s a perfect fit for the world doubles stage, Brummitt said. He’s super smart, super fast, has super light feet and very, very capable hands. You need all those things … to have power one minute and touch and speed the next. Brummitt called him “the nicest young man you could ever meet. On Wednesday, August 28 or Thursday, August 29, the two will play against India's Yuki Bhambri and France's Albano Olivetti, ranked 48th and 41st respectively. Seggerman and Trhac are ranked 91st. “They've got a tough first round with experienced doubles specialists, but I'm sure they'll be ready,” Nixon said. They didn't have to play a top-16 seed, and while they still have a lot of work to do, the matchup increases their chances of a win and advancing to Round 2. Account here for the schedule. All courses will be broadcast on ESPN3 and ESPN+. They are guaranteed at least $25,000 for earning an entry and will take home $40,000 to share by advancing to Round 2. Check back for updates and wish them the best by following them on Instagram @ryanseggerman And @patrik.trhac. RELATED Huge revival for CHS graduate Seggerman: sights set on US Open tennis tournament CHS Grad Seggerman, Tennis Partner Trhac Wins First Ever ATP Match in Indian Wells (Updated)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coronadotimes.com/news/2024/08/25/theyre-in-chs-grad-tennis-star-seggerman-and-partner-trhac-earn-bid-into-us-open-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos