London youth hockey teammates reunite in women's coaching program

Article Contents Since playing together on the city’s top girls’ team, two former London Devilettes have turned their attention to coaching and are now part of a program that aims to empower women at the highest levels of leadership in the sport. Kelly Paton and Shannon Wise played together for the Devilettes 20 years ago. Since then, they’ve both helped shape the next generation of players as coaches at various levels of the game. They’ll soon be reunited in a program that aims to develop female leaders in hockey by providing opportunities to network, expand skills and advance careers.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now and receive the latest news from your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Ryan Pyette, Dale Carruthers, Jane Sims, Norman De Bono and more. Plus the Noon News Roundup newsletter on weekdays and the LFP Weekender newsletter on weekends.

Unlimited online access to London Free Press and 15 news sites with one account.

London Free Press ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now and receive the latest news from your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Ryan Pyette, Dale Carruthers, Jane Sims, Norman De Bono and more. Plus the Noon News Roundup newsletter on weekdays and the LFP Weekender newsletter on weekends.

Unlimited online access to London Free Press and 15 news sites with one account.

London Free Press ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / LOGIN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or log in to continue reading. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Receive additional articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Log in or create an account or

Article Contents “We look forward to meeting new people, especially female leaders who are helping to grow the sport of hockey,” said Paton, head coach of the women's hockey team at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo. With more than 12 years of experience behind the bench, the Woodstock resident says being accepted into the program is very special for people like her and Wise, who have a passion for the game and want to develop as coaches and leaders. The program is aimed at training coaches and supporting women who are interested in reaching higher levels of coaching, Paton said. For Paton, that includes leadership roles in semi-professional or professional hockey, where she expects to see more women in the coming years. Long-term, that's definitely an area where… I think I could do well, she said. Wise was attracted to the program because of the prospect of learning from the professionals and the opportunities to interact with National Hockey League and American Hockey League personnel as part of the program. “I can't think of a better way to gain knowledge and increase your career opportunities,” she said.

Afternoon news summary Your lunchtime summary of selected links, news highlights, analyses and reports. By signing up, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder. The next issue of Noon News Roundup will be in your inbox soon. There was a problem registering. Please try again.

Article Contents

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article Contents Wise is the daughter of a former London Knights assistant coach and grew up playing boys hockey with the St. Thomas Minor Hockey Association. She is currently the head coach of a U11 A team with the same association. She played for the Devilettes from 1998 to 2005, playing on the same team with Paton for two seasons. Paton, who is two years older than Wise, played for the Devilettes for four years. Since then, the number of opportunities for women in hockey has increased, with the inaugural season of the six-team Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) last year changing the landscape of women's hockey, Wise said. “It's incredible to see the PWHL come to life and there's so much more potential than we could have ever imagined when we were playing for the Devilettes,” she said. “To see how the game has progressed and how we're closing the gender gap… it's pretty remarkable.” The women's coaches program is run by the NHL Coaches Association, which was founded in 2001 by legendary coach Scotty Bowman, along with other big names such as Roger Neilson, Larry Robinson and Pat Quinn.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article Contents The organization supports all coaches across the 32 NHL teams and strives to develop future bench managers through programs like its Female Coaches effort, now in its fifth year. The program’s members include Jessica Campbell, who recently became the first female coach behind the bench in NHL history with Seattle. That’s a testament to the effectiveness of the coaches organization and its work to empower women to lead in a league dominated by men, Wise said. It doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman or whatever you identify as, Wise said, as long as your heart is in the right place and your passion for the game is there. [email protected]

Article Contents