North Korean athletes punished for photo





North Korea's table tennis silver medalists who took a selfie with their opponents at the Paris Olympics are facing disciplinary action for grinning from the podium. North Korea's Kim Kum-yong is under fire for smiling in a victory photo alongside South Korean athletes, who come from an enemy country. Telegraph reported. Table tennis partner Ri Jong-sik could face consequences if he laughs at the gold medalists from China and the bronze medalists from South Korea after stepping off the podium, New York Post defeated. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> South Korea's bronze medallist Lim Jonghoon (left) takes a selfie with his phone as he celebrates on the podium with: China's gold medallists Wang Chuqin (back right) and China's Sun Yingsha (front left), North Korea's silver medallists Ri Jong Sik (2nd left) and North Korea's Kim Kum Yong (center), and South Korea's bronze medallist and teammate Shin Yubin (back right) at the end of their mixed table tennis doubles competition. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP Source: AFP The photo of the athletes from two warring countries went viral around the world because of the sporting moment. But not in North Korea, which is led by dictator Kim Jong-un. Since returning home on August 15, the North Korean team has been undergoing a month-long cleanup of the infection hotspots, the Daily NK reports. Such a purge is reportedly a three-stage ideological review process carried out by the country's sports ministry, with the aim of ridding the players of any remaining influences of non-socialist culture. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be laughing, but his country's table tennis champions could be punished for grinning at competitors at the Olympics. Photo: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP Source: AFP North Korean athletes are said to have been given special instructions not to associate with South Koreans or other foreign athletes during the Olympics, or face punishment. If the players violate the Central Party guidelines, they can be punished. However, the punishment is not clear. When the North Korean national football team failed to score during the 2010 World Cup, they were publicly reprimanded and subjected to six hours of criticism, the Telegraph reported. The team's coach was sent to the construction site. This article originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission.

