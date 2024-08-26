ICC could introduce a special fund to strengthen Test cricket outside the Big Three





The ICC could set up a special fund from 2025 to strengthen Test cricket and allow governing bodies outside the Big Three to compete with more lucrative franchise leagues, allowing them to tap into a wider pool of their talent. The initiative, spearheaded primarily by Cricket Australia chairman Mark Baird and supported by the BCCI and ECB, aims to create a central fund to provide a minimum standard match fee for players in general, reportedly around US$10,000 (around £7,600). The hope is for it to be agreed before Christmas so it can be fully operational next year. Not only would this make Test cricket more attractive to players who effectively forgo the format for the bigger paydays in short-format competitions around the world, it would also reduce the costs incurred by less-resourced boards. The nine Test-playing nations alongside India, Australia and England (who will not be part of the fund) often operate at a loss when it comes to red-ball cricket, and not just as hosts. Earlier this summer, outgoing Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave revealed that the tour of Australia at the start of the year had cost the board US$2 million. The fund, which is expected to be worth around US$15 million (around £11 million), is said to have the backing of BCCI secretary Jay Shah and ECB president Richard Thompson. It is currently in a formative stage and has not yet been formally discussed by the ICC at board level or by its executive committee. But Baird is confident. “It's fantastic to see the momentum behind the Test Match Fund,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald“We need to break down the barriers and encourage Test cricket to be the best of the best. To preserve that history and that legacy, which goes hand in hand with the newer forms of white-ball cricket.” Last month, ECB chief Richard Gould announced that Zimbabwe would be paid a “touring fee” if they travel to Trent Bridge for a one-off Test match on May 22. Gould had already floated the idea a year earlier that host countries would pay a fee to travelling teams, but only now are concrete steps being taken. The economics of the global game are so skewed that boards have already had to deal with reciprocal agreements in one form or another. The ECB, for example, agreed to three extra T20Is during their 2023 tour of the Caribbean, which were healthy moneymakers for the region. As a sweetener for the West Indies Test series in England last month, the ECB will facilitate a West Indies Under-19 tour to the UK.

