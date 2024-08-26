High school football player dies after brain injury during game





SELMA, Alabama (WSFA/Gray News) – An Alabama community is mourning the death of a 16-year-old high school football player who was hospitalized after suffering a severe brain injury during a game. Caden Tellier, 16, was a high school football player at Morgan Academy, a private school in Selma, Alabama. He was rushed to the hospital Friday night after suffering a brain injury during a football game against Southern Academy, WSFA Reports. Tellier died of his injuries on Saturday, the school confirmedThe exact nature of the teenagers' injuries is unknown. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior, said Dr. Bryan Oliver, the school’s principal, in a statement. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and, most importantly, a follower of Christ. Oliver also expressed his support and condolences to the Telliers family. Tellier was known for his kindness, generosity and love, according to set up a GoFundMe for his familyHis organs will be donated. True to his nature, he is giving himself one more time to save the lives of others by donating his organs. His legacy will live on forever and we thank God for giving us the chance to love him and be loved by him, the GoFundMe reads. The Alabama Independent School Association, of which Morgan Academy is a member, a statement released earlier on Saturday about Tellier's injury. We ask that our entire AISA family and the people of Alabama join us in praying for peace and comfort for the Cadens family and the Morgan Academy community as they navigate this difficult time, said Michael McLendon, AISA Executive Director. McLendon also noted that Morgan Academy has chosen to suspend all school activities this week to give the community time to come together. Copyright 2024 WSFA via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

