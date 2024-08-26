Murder at Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club: Victim is Stephen Thorpe; Police reveal final moves before violent struggle

Detective Glenn Baldwin said there was a lot of blood at the crime scene and some of it may have gotten on the killer.

This perpetrator would have gone somewhere, probably in an agitated state and with some blood on him.

Someone will know who this person is and I challenge him or her to do the right thing and come forward.

Baldwin said a club member had seen the victim earlier that morning, when the scientist had given him his laptop for safekeeping. Around 11:30 a.m., he went into the bushes to look for insects, as was his normal behavior.

Thorpe was a highly respected entomologist in his early 50s with a passion for finding and identifying insects and plants.

Friends have named Stephen Thorpe as the victim of the Blockhouse Bay stabbing.

He worked seven days a week from the Whau River Catchment Trusts office at the club.

Baldwin said cries for help were heard as the victim went outside.

The employee saw the victim in a violent struggle and went to get a phone to call for help.

Baldwin said the man called 911 and when he went back outside, the victim was alone on the stairs and his attacker had fled.

Thorpe was stabbed several times before dying outside the club on Rathlin St.

Tragically, the victim died from his injuries, which appeared to be stab wounds, Baldwin said.

He said the offender fled to the car park on Rathlin St and it is not clear whether he left on foot or in a vehicle.

Police are on the hunt for the perpetrator and have collected any relevant CCTV, dashcam or security footage from the area. Police are also carrying out reassuring patrols in the area.

I know this event has shocked the local community and the members of the tennis club, Baldwin said.

Our investigation team is highly motivated and working hard to find answers and hold the person responsible accountable.

Baldwin said they wanted to speak to anyone on Rathlin St, Whitney St, Exminster Stand and Terry St who saw anything suspicious from 11.30am.

He urged the community to be vigilant and keep a close eye on things while the man remains at large.

Baldwin thanks those who have contacted police so far.

One piece of information could be crucial to the progress of this investigation. No matter how small the piece of information, our team needs to hear it.

Thorpe was single and had no children. His only known family was an elderly father in Queensland, Australia.

Meanwhile, those who have benefited from his knowledge have praised his generosity and work ethic, evident in his more than 28,000 entries in iNaturalist, an online app that allows people to share biodiversity observations.

At least nine new species of insects have been named after the scientist.

Dave Seldon, president of the Auckland branch of the Entomological Society of New Zealand, said he was shocked to hear of Thorpe's death.

The most important thing for the entomological community, now and in the future, is that we have lost someone who could identify so many different species of insects and other arthropods.

His contribution to the iNaturalist website was enormous, Seldon said.

He was there every day, uploading new photos and always in the field.

Seldon said news of the tragedy spread quickly through the entomological community last weekend and he expected it to be discussed at the society's national conference in Christchurch this week.

Jacqueline Beggs, a professor of entomology at the University of Auckland, said she was still processing the news.

To be honest I am still in shock this morning, it is just hard to comprehend that he is gone.

Thorpe worked in her lab at the university's Department of Biological Sciences for about a decade, and she remembered him as a walking encyclopedia who was eager to share his knowledge with students.

He was phenomenal in his ability to identify species, but more importantly, he could tell the really cool and interesting things about them, she said.

Many of the techniques we use to collect insects yield a great diversity of individuals, and from those hundreds, if not thousands, he had the amazing ability to spot the most unusual and important specimens.

Leading citizen scientist and Wikimedian Siobhan Leachman was also shocked by the news.

I think our community has lost a very important member, she said, noting that Thorpe was a highly respected entomologist, both here and abroad.

He had so much knowledge and was so generous in sharing that knowledge, especially within the iNaturalist community.

Thorpe had described and named species, she said, and had also named a species after himself.

Gary Andrew of the Whau River Catchment Trust sat next to Thorpe every day, who worked from the trust's office, although he was not employed there.

Andrew described the scientist as a small, slightly built, well-spoken, well-educated, gentle man who would never hurt a fly. It just felt incredibly sad that something like this happened. It's so senseless.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Online tributes on his app account commemorate his kind, helpful nature, incredible wisdom, and passion for entomology.

He was so dedicated and knowledgeable. iNat has definitely lost one of his greats! Rest in peace mate.

Thorpe's death was incredibly sad, said another, adding that Thorpe had made an immeasurable contribution to entomology and natural science in New Zealand. Grateful for the help he gave me as a graduate student.

Another said that Thorpe had shared his wisdom with many iNaturalist youth.

You were someone we looked up to, hoping that one day we would know as much about the natural world as you did. You will be missed.

Always happy and always able to help with identifications, always pointing to the relevant literature. Never leaving a copy behind! Now that you are leaving us, I will miss you.

Police continue to hunt for the assailant, who they believe fled on foot. Photo / Dean Purcell

A distraught friend said on social media that she had become concerned about Thorpe after he failed to post his usual myriad daily observations on iNaturalist. After a sleepless night, she called police, who confirmed that her friend was the victim.

Ken Lau, who lives across the street from the tennis club, said the incident occurred in the presence of other club members.

The court was busy, it's a lively, busy place on a Saturday. People playing tennis, bowling, cycling. There must have been a lot of witnesses.

According to locals, the tennis club was busy when the man was killed. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Herald asked police this morning for updates, including whether there were any public safety concerns. Police said they had no updates to share, but said yesterday they had formally identified the man and would be going door to door to get more information.