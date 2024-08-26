Barbados International Hockey Festival ends with 3 finals





115 SNational forward Mario Moore scored in sudden-death to give champions A Badd Connection (ABC) victory in Saturday's final against Total Hockey Club (THC). The 39th Barbados International Hockey Festival concluded this weekend with three finals. ABC and THC men treated the spectators to a treat after the score was tied at 1-1 after forwards Joel Bodkin scored for THC (24th) and Nicholas Whiteman (32nd) responded for ABC during regulation time, which resulted in a penalty shootout at the National Hockey Centre. The situation was very tense for both teams. ABC won 3-2 on penalties thanks to Kwandwane Browne and Dave Cox, followed by a successful sudden death strike from Moore. THC goalkeeper Theo Farley, with an injured right elbow, made a few good saves against ABC, but it was not enough to stop ABC, led by captain and senior national player Marlon Spice Daniel. The two successful penalty takers for THC were Dario Lewis and Anton Cox. It was a fine victory for the ABC men, who finished third in the standings with nine points behind THC with 12 and Du Badd with 10. ABC defeated Du Badd 1-0 in the semi-final on Friday thanks to a goal from Daniel, leading his team to the final. In addition to the men's final, the hockey festival concluded with two other championship matches. Senior Barbados player Ayanna Wilson fired in the only goal that led the Rockets to a deserved 1-0 win over Du Badd. Wilson, captain of the national women’s team, was on target in the 13th minute and the Rockets did well to defend the only goal of the game. This is the consecutive year that the Rockets have achieved the feat of winning the Mixed Trophy at the festival. The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds Masters played with passion and won 2-0 to reclaim their championship title for the second year in a row when they took on the Old and Drag Down Club (ODD). National player Kris Holder scored in the 15th minute and Josanne Thomas added another two minutes later in the 17th minute for a 2-0 scoreline against a competitive ODD team that tried hard but was unable to score when it mattered. The university team made it two in two after their success as women's champions. Earlier in the day, a women’s exhibition match ended in a 2-2 draw between Toronto United and Festival XI. After Festival XI raced to a 2-0 lead with goals from Jada Prescod (33rd) and Keisha Boyce (37th), Toronto responded with Ellie Peters scoring a penalty in the 42nd minute and Sophie Pomerleroy equalizing with a field goal in the 45th minute. (ALS)

