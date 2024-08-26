Kings re-sign Erik Portillo on three-year deal





10:59 am: PuckPedia reported the financial aspects of the three-year deal between Portillo and the Kings organization. The team will pay their top goalie a salary of $775,000 in the first year with a minors salary of $115,000 and a guaranteed salary of $175,000 for the two-way portion. He will earn $775,000 again in the second year as it transitions to a one-way deal, before finally receiving $800,000 in the final year of the contract. Shortly after, the signing was made official by a public announcement of the Kings. 10:00 am: The Los Angeles Kings are expected to re-sign the promising goalie Erik Portillo today signed a three-year contract as reported by John Hoven at Mayor's Manor. Similar to other new contracts for restricted free-agent goaltenders this offseason, the first year of the deal is expected to be a two-way deal before switching to a one-way deal in the second and third years of the contract. After a dominant season with Frlunda HC J20 of the J20 SuperElit in Sweden, Portillo was drafted 67th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft. Portillo spent one year in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints before committing to the University of Michigan starting in the 2020-21 NCAA season. The 2021-22 season marked Portillo's coming out party after high expectations for him and the Wolverines program. He finished the season with a 31–10–1 record in 42 games, a .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals-against average. At the end of the season, the Wolverines were the second-best team in the country heading into the Frozen Four tournament, after having won the Big Ten tournament and Portillo having been named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. The team was one of the favorites heading into the postseason, but was eliminated in the semifinals by the eventual champions, the University of Denver Pioneers. Instead of signing with the Sabres after his sophomore campaign, Portillo returned to Ann Arbor for his junior year. His production dropped off slightly from the previous year, but Portillo still finished the season with 25 wins. By this time, Buffalo's net was getting more crowded with the signing of Devon Levi and the promotion of Ukko-Pekka LuukkonenThis led to Portillo announcing that he would not sign with the Sabres and instead become a collegiate free agent when he could. The Sabres settled Portillo during the 2023 trade deadline by selling his signing rights to Los Angeles in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. Just over a month later, Portillo signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Kings' organization, officially ending his time at the University of Michigan. Last season marked Portillo’s first in professional hockey, as he spent the entire campaign with the Kings’ AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The young netminder cemented his status as a prospect with a 24-11-3 record in 39 games with a .918 SV% and 2.50 GAA. In the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Portillo led the Reign to their first Western Conference Division Finals finish in team history on the back of a .916 SV% in eight games. Now that Portillo's contract has become a one-sided agreement after the 2024-25 NHL season, Los Angeles has committed to allowing him to serve as the team's reserve once David Rittich's one-year deal expires. Portillo's new contract will run concurrently with the remaining years of Darcy Kuemper's contract means the Kings could keep Portillo long-term if he proves successful at the NHL level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/2024/08/kings-expected-to-re-sign-erik-portillo-to-three-year-deal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos