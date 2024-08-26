Sports
Poland win gold while Ireland take bronze on the final day of the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier at the Sport Ireland Campus
Ireland international Shane O'Donoghue announces retirement after 246 games
IRELAND 4 CZECH REPUBLIC 0
Dublin, August 25: Ireland, ranked #9 in the world, took on Czech Republic, ranked #30 in the 3rd-4th place final at Sport Campus Ireland on Sunday afternoon. With only the tournament winners progressing to the A Division European Championships next summer, both teams would have the prospect of the B Division European Championships in 2025, regardless of who took bronze.
Ireland International and record goalscorer Shane O'Donoghue, with 242 caps and 124 goals, announced before the match that he would retire from the final whistle of this match. It was absolutely fitting that he should wear the captain's armband in the absence of Sean Murray for this tournament.
Ireland opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Shane O'Donoghue converted a penalty corner to give Ireland the lead. Ireland forced four penalty corners in the first half but failed to convert the others and the score was 1-0 at half time. Ireland started the third quarter strongly. Alistair Empey made it 2-0 from open play in the 32nd minute. Lee Cole converted a penalty corner a minute later to make it 3-0. Louis Rowe added a goal from open play in the 37th minute and that was it for goals. Ireland won the match 4-0 and secured the bronze medal.
IRELAND: – Mark Ingram (GK); Luke WItherow, Luke Madeley, Shane O'Donoghue, Lee Cole; Peter Brown, Daragh Walsh, Louis Rowe, Charlie Rowe; Ben Walker, Michael Robson SUBSTITUTIONS USED: – James Milliken (GK) [16 mins] ; Tim Kruis [ 4 mins] ; Alistair Empey [ 4 mins] ; Kyle Marshall [ 4 mins] ; Ben Johnson [ 5 mins] ; Jonathan Lynch [ 5 mins] :
CZECH REPUBLIC: Petr Vetrovsky (GK); Stepan Klaban; Vit Soukup; Vojtech Kolar; Lucas Plochy; Adam Uhlir (C); Ondrej Soukup; Patrick Dubina; Martin Plachy; Jakub Klaban; Ondrej Hes SUBS USED: – Vojtech Pazitka (GK) [16 mins]; Frantisek Toms [2 mins] ; Stepan Smid [4 mins]; Jan Zelezny [ 4 mins]; Crystal Sestak [ 5 mins] ; Josef Toms [5 mins]; Dominik Bystricky [ 6 mins] ;
In the final at 7th-8th place Malta faced unranked Luxembourg who were playing in their first tournament. Luxembourg scored their first ever international goal in their defeat to Turkiye at 5th-8th place. Going into this match Malta were still waiting for their first goal of the tournament.
In the final for 5th-6th place in world ranking #27, Italy faced Turkiye in world ranking #43. Italy were involved in the most exciting quarterfinal against Poland and lost on penalties. They defeated Malta 12-0 in the play-off for 5th-8th place to reach this match
In the final of the gold medal match, Poland, ranked #28 in the world, took on Wales, ranked #17 in the world. Wales were favorites to reach the deciding match on their side of the draw. Poland surprised world #9 hosts Ireland in a semi-final penalty shoot-out on their side. The real goal for both sides, besides the gold medal, was the only spot available in next summer's A Division EuroHockey Championship final in Moenchengladbach, Germany.
Wales would have been slight favourites given their higher world rankings going into this match. Poland again displayed a strong defence and Wales found them as hard to break down as Ireland and Italy had in the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively. However, Wales were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute which captain Benjamin Francis converted with aplomb.
Poland continued to defend penalty corners well and goalkeeper Mateusz Popiolowski repeatedly stopped Wales' attacks. Poland were awarded a penalty corner just before half-time. The first attempt was blocked at the expense of a second by the Welsh defence. The second was struck by Owen Sutton, the first runner for Wales, and another penalty corner was awarded. This was restarted when one of the defenders broke out too early. The last penalty corner for Poland, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, saved and the Welsh defence cleared the ball. Wales still led 1-0 at half-time.
But as it stood, this was going to be a classic match of two halves. Poland had a slightly larger lead after the break and launched counterattacks that paid dividends. Robert Pawlak equalized for Poland in the 37th minute, converting a penalty corner. This made it 1-1, and in the 51st minute Tomasz Bembenek scored a second penalty corner for Poland to put them ahead.
Wales responded by forcing multiple penalty corners in the final minute. The first was saved by Mateusz Poipolowski, who was voted goalkeeper of the tournament, at the expense of another penalty corner. The second was also saved by him. As was a third that was eventually cleared and in the final action of the game Poland managed to block a shot on the line as the final whistle blew. Poland, ranked #28 in the world, were the winners and will travel to Germany for the European Championship A-Division.
Player of the tournament was Ireland's Daragh Walsh and the award for best scorer went to Ireland's Alistair Empey.
|
Sources
2/ https://hockey.ie/international/poland-win-gold-as-ireland-take-bronze-in-the-eurohockey-championship-qualifier-final-day-at-sport-ireland-campus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Poland win gold while Ireland take bronze on the final day of the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier at the Sport Ireland Campus
- 6.9 magnitude quake hits Tonga as foreign leaders gather for Pacific leaders meeting – Firstpost
- How RFK Jr.'s potential Trump endorsement could affect the race, according to John King
- Israeli ambassador to US says strikes 'prevented escalation to major war' in Middle East
- Your tennis swing needs improvement. This AI startup wants to help
- PM Modi's vision propels country to global space leadership
- It was not Canadair that put out the fire (video)
- West Nile Virus: New York City to spray insecticides to prevent spread of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne disease
- Morgan Academy football player injured: Selma, Alabama high school quarterback Caden Tellier dies after injury during game
- Hussein and Ize win fifth Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News
- 'Women power here has inspired the entire country': PM Modi speaks to 'Lakhpati Didis' in Maharashtra | India News
- As the dark shadow of terrorism recedes from our eastern and southeastern provinces, the potential of our cities is revealed