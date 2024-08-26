Poland win gold while Ireland take bronze on the final day of the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier at the Sport Ireland Campus

Ireland international Shane O'Donoghue announces retirement after 246 games

IRELAND 4 CZECH REPUBLIC 0

Dublin, August 25: Ireland, ranked #9 in the world, took on Czech Republic, ranked #30 in the 3rd-4th place final at Sport Campus Ireland on Sunday afternoon. With only the tournament winners progressing to the A Division European Championships next summer, both teams would have the prospect of the B Division European Championships in 2025, regardless of who took bronze.

Ireland International and record goalscorer Shane O'Donoghue, with 242 caps and 124 goals, announced before the match that he would retire from the final whistle of this match. It was absolutely fitting that he should wear the captain's armband in the absence of Sean Murray for this tournament.

Ireland opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Shane O'Donoghue converted a penalty corner to give Ireland the lead. Ireland forced four penalty corners in the first half but failed to convert the others and the score was 1-0 at half time. Ireland started the third quarter strongly. Alistair Empey made it 2-0 from open play in the 32nd minute. Lee Cole converted a penalty corner a minute later to make it 3-0. Louis Rowe added a goal from open play in the 37th minute and that was it for goals. Ireland won the match 4-0 and secured the bronze medal.

IRELAND: – Mark Ingram (GK); Luke WItherow, Luke Madeley, Shane O'Donoghue, Lee Cole; Peter Brown, Daragh Walsh, Louis Rowe, Charlie Rowe; Ben Walker, Michael Robson SUBSTITUTIONS USED: – James Milliken (GK) [16 mins] ; Tim Kruis [ 4 mins] ; Alistair Empey [ 4 mins] ; Kyle Marshall [ 4 mins] ; Ben Johnson [ 5 mins] ; Jonathan Lynch [ 5 mins] :

CZECH REPUBLIC: Petr Vetrovsky (GK); Stepan Klaban; Vit Soukup; Vojtech Kolar; Lucas Plochy; Adam Uhlir (C); Ondrej Soukup; Patrick Dubina; Martin Plachy; Jakub Klaban; Ondrej Hes SUBS USED: – Vojtech Pazitka (GK) [16 mins]; Frantisek Toms [2 mins] ; Stepan Smid [4 mins]; Jan Zelezny [ 4 mins]; Crystal Sestak [ 5 mins] ; Josef Toms [5 mins]; Dominik Bystricky [ 6 mins] ;

In the final at 7th-8th place Malta faced unranked Luxembourg who were playing in their first tournament. Luxembourg scored their first ever international goal in their defeat to Turkiye at 5th-8th place. Going into this match Malta were still waiting for their first goal of the tournament.

In the final for 5th-6th place in world ranking #27, Italy faced Turkiye in world ranking #43. Italy were involved in the most exciting quarterfinal against Poland and lost on penalties. They defeated Malta 12-0 in the play-off for 5th-8th place to reach this match

In the final of the gold medal match, Poland, ranked #28 in the world, took on Wales, ranked #17 in the world. Wales were favorites to reach the deciding match on their side of the draw. Poland surprised world #9 hosts Ireland in a semi-final penalty shoot-out on their side. The real goal for both sides, besides the gold medal, was the only spot available in next summer's A Division EuroHockey Championship final in Moenchengladbach, Germany.

Wales would have been slight favourites given their higher world rankings going into this match. Poland again displayed a strong defence and Wales found them as hard to break down as Ireland and Italy had in the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively. However, Wales were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute which captain Benjamin Francis converted with aplomb.

Poland continued to defend penalty corners well and goalkeeper Mateusz Popiolowski repeatedly stopped Wales' attacks. Poland were awarded a penalty corner just before half-time. The first attempt was blocked at the expense of a second by the Welsh defence. The second was struck by Owen Sutton, the first runner for Wales, and another penalty corner was awarded. This was restarted when one of the defenders broke out too early. The last penalty corner for Poland, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, saved and the Welsh defence cleared the ball. Wales still led 1-0 at half-time.

But as it stood, this was going to be a classic match of two halves. Poland had a slightly larger lead after the break and launched counterattacks that paid dividends. Robert Pawlak equalized for Poland in the 37th minute, converting a penalty corner. This made it 1-1, and in the 51st minute Tomasz Bembenek scored a second penalty corner for Poland to put them ahead.

Wales responded by forcing multiple penalty corners in the final minute. The first was saved by Mateusz Poipolowski, who was voted goalkeeper of the tournament, at the expense of another penalty corner. The second was also saved by him. As was a third that was eventually cleared and in the final action of the game Poland managed to block a shot on the line as the final whistle blew. Poland, ranked #28 in the world, were the winners and will travel to Germany for the European Championship A-Division.

Player of the tournament was Ireland's Daragh Walsh and the award for best scorer went to Ireland's Alistair Empey.