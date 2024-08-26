Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan clash in thrilling match after stunning upsets





Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan registered huge victories in their opening matches at Ultimate Table Tennis 2024. Both PBG Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis will look to continue their winning streak when they meet in IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday. The teams won their first ties against Chennai Lions and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, thanks to giant-killing efforts from Jeet Chandra and Ayhika Mukherjee. The franchise-based league is being promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). All the exciting matches will be televised on Sports18 Khel on TV and streamed live on JioCinema in India and Facebook Live outside India. Tickets can be purchased online through BookMyShow and offline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium ticket office at Gate No. 1. Jeet and PBG Bengaluru Smashers put up a strong statement in their opening match against hosts Chennai Lions, winning by a margin of 11-4. En route to the crushing victory, Jeet defeated India's top-ranked male paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal 3-0 to extend his team's victory further. Captain Alvaro Robles, American ace Lily Zhang and experienced Indian paddler Anthony Amalraj, who played only in the mixed doubles, also stood out for their performances for PBG Bengaluru Smashers as they look to build on their strong showing in their opening match when they take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. It's a great feeling, especially beating him (Sharath) in Chennai, Jeet said. We are looking forward to it; we have just started. We are preparing for the upcoming matches. Read also: Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Manu Shah helps debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers to victory over reigning champions; U Mumba beats Dabang Delhi Although they would later relinquish that milestone to the team from Bengaluru, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis had earlier recorded their biggest win of the season with a 10-5 victory over debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers. The theme of the match was again giant killings, especially as Ayhika defeated the highest ranked player in the competition, Bernadette Szocs, 3-0. Seventeen-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee also impressed with his convincing victory over French paddler Lilian Bardet. I was excited to play with her (Szocs); I was really happy because I always liked playing against higher ranked players, Ayhika said. I prepared myself. I didn't think about winning or losing; I just thought about playing my best game. And yes, it worked out well! If both teams can get another big win, it could bring them closer to their first goal: qualifying for the play-offs. Ploughing PBG Bengaluru smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj Anthony Table tennis shoes: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram; download the Khel Now Android app or iOS app and join our community on WhatsApp & Telegram

