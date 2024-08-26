US Open fan week is a party. The ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar missed the invitation

NEW YORK Novak Djokovic walked out to Arthur Ashe to loud applause, the sun shining on the Olympic gold medal around his neck. Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka surprised the crowd with a tweener while practicing with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Coco Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, filled Louis Armstrong Stadium as she defeated Wimbledon semifinalist Donna Vekic.

Welcome to the Saturday before the US Open. The seats are full. The crowd is flowing. The DJ is spinning beats on a stage overlooking Fountain Plaza. The lines are long for food, drinks and merchandise.

Spectators are allowed in for free, roaming the grounds and watching their favorite athletes up close. The sounds of smashing tennis balls, loud music and ambient chatter are inescapable. The exciting agony of qualifying week is over. The tennis party has come to town.



Exhibitions and celebratory events featuring current and retired players have thrilled audiences in New York (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While the top players were trembling, the tours were studying the schedule. Three professional tournaments, a WTA 500 in Monterrey, a WTA 250 in Cleveland and an ATP 250 in Winston-Salem, NC, didn’t end until that lively Saturday. There were finals to be played, ranking points to be collected and prize money to be earned. While fans and players were enjoying the looseness of Fan Week with carefree smiles and non-serious displays, the tennis calendar was paying no attention.

American McCartney Kessler, who received a discretionary wildcard for the fourth Slam, won a thrilling three-set match against world number 21 Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 to claim Tennis in the Land. It was Kessler's first WTA Tour title, after entering the Cleveland tournament with one tour-level victory, at the 2024 Australian Open against France's Fiona Ferro.



McCartney Kessler's title puts her in the top 100 best players in the world (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

In Monterrey, Wimbledon qualifier and quarter-finalist Lulu Sun reached her first WTA Tour final before losing in three sets to Linda Noskova, the highly regarded Czech who now has her first WTA title to her name and returns to the top 20.

In the men's event, Lorenzo Sonego won in Winston-Salem by beating Alex Michelsen 6-0, 6-3, despite the American nearly committing a foul for hitting a ball into the crowd.

All six players now have limited time to get used to the tennis courts, the conditions and the cathedral of the fourth Grand Slam of the year.

With the luxury of a wildcard, Kessler could have skipped Cleveland. But she prioritized her climb up the rankings, having started the year at No. 221 in the world. Now she's in the top 100 for the first time, at No. 98.

McCartney is in the unique position of beginning her ascent, said Roland Thornqvist, who coached Kessler at the University of Florida.

According to Suns coach Vlado Platenik, they wanted to keep the momentum going from her 2024 breakthrough, even if it meant playing the week before the US Open. That decision paid off.

The Grand Slams are a priority, but this year it's about playing a lot of matches, Platenik said.

That Wimbledon result catapulted Sun up the rankings. From qualifying to the quarterfinals, Sun rose 70 spots to No. 53 in the world rankings. She is now No. 41 in the world rankings, moving ever closer to a Grand Slam berth. Platenik acknowledges that playing the week before isn’t ideal preparation for the US Open, but it does help Sun reach her goal of being in the top 32.



A packed stadium welcomed Lulu Sun and Linda Noskova to Monterrey (Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Gain more experience and try to improve the rankings as much as possible,” Platenik said.

Of the US Open seeds, six played the WTA events the week before the US Open (Danielle Collins, Emma Navarro, Haddad Maia, Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina and Ekaterina Alexandrova). In the men's event, three seeds played in Winston-Salem (Sebastian Baez, Arthur Fils and Jack Draper).

Navarro, who has had a busy summer, reached the semi-finals in Monterrey before losing to Noskova. The American reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon, knocking out Gauff. She then played the Paris Olympics, where she lost to eventual gold medallist Zheng Qinwen in a match that ended with heated exchanges at the net.

The switch from clay to hard court earned Navarro a semi-final at the Canadian Open, but he lost in the first round in Cincinnati.

Going from clay to hard can take some getting used to. Hence more matches on the surface in preparation for the US Open, including a trip to Monterrey. Those matches only earned her one spot in the rankings, but that spot is a new career high of No. 12.



Emma Navarro came to Monterrey after the Olympics (Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

It’s a quick turnaround for the players to get into Slam mode. For Sun and Noskova, who played in Saturday’s Monterrey final at 10 p.m. ET, their performance means they’ll travel to New York on Sunday for first-round matches. Sun plays Lucia Bronzetti on Monday afternoon; Noskova has until Tuesday, when she faces 30th-seeded Yulia Putintseva. Repeat her Monterrey form for next year’s Open, and it’s Noskova who will have the luxury of a seed.

Platenik sees a silver lining for Sun playing the week before. She can focus on her development with matches, rather than getting caught up in the build-up to the US Open.

The goal for tune-up event participants is to one day be seeded into the slams like Djokovic, Sabalenka and Gauff. To have the chance to spend a week in New York in preparation for the US Open, to get used to the venue and court conditions without the stress of travel and planning.

To earn that luxury, all you have to do is win. While the world’s best players play in front of a gallery of noisy and excited fans in the Flushing sunshine, the smaller tournaments, the points, the flights and the transfers continue.

(Top photos of Iga Swiatek and Linda Noskova: Getty Images)