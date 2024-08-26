Paralympic Games Paris 2024:

Loading It's like asking me which of my father or mother I love most, she says. It doesn't matter who I play against, my goal is to try to win. I was very happy with my performance at the Olympics, so I'm trying to do that again for the Paralympics. Tapper, along with her teammates Michelle Bromley and Jee Minhyung, reached the round of 16 of the women's team in Paris. Tapper fought until the last point against Chinese Taipei opponent Chen Szu-Yu who was ranked almost 200 places higher than her. The 34-year-old from Hamilton grew up in rural Victoria and says she never considered herself disabled. She still had the same household chores as her older siblings and never felt different.

She says that I learned from a young age to be resilient and solve problems. I am addicted to trying to improve myself. There is definitely a lot of perfectionism in what I do. It is about seeing what is possible and what I can do to show people with disabilities that great things are possible. Tapper competes in class 10 for para-table tennis. Credit: AP Tapper says she first came across table tennis when she was eight and her parents brought a table tennis table home to their vacation home. Tapper says she wasn't very good at first and her older siblings refused to play with her. From then on she continued to improve, picking it up in primary school with regular junior competitions and continuing through to high school, where everyone from students to the school principal took turns trying to beat her. By this point, Tapper’s parents were spending their weekends driving from Hamilton to Melbourne for her competitions, a seven-hour round trip.

Tapper won silver at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in the women's 9-10 team event in front of empty stands during the pandemic. She says the return of spectators for Paris was nothing short of amazing. What I experienced the other week in Paris was that it felt like I was walking out into a Gladiator scene. It was absolutely amazing, so I hope the same goes for the Paralympics. Team Australia athletes Na Li Lei, Melissa Tapper and Quian Yang won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Credit: Getty Images In order to qualify for the Olympics, Tapper went undefeated through the Table Tennis Australia qualifiers to secure her spot. It is the first time Tapper has won the qualifiers and she says it has given her a sense of confidence that she hopes to take with her to the Paralympics. Tapper says she feels like she is living on borrowed time and that Paris could be her last participation at Olympic or Paralympic level.