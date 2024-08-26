Cricket tour company bankrupt for three years before going bust





Calypso Destinations went under with $2.3 million owed to unsecured creditors, including Tyler himself, who reportedly claimed $924,000 in loans he had made to the company. According to the liquidators' report, Tyler can defend himself against bankruptcy claims because advances have been made to the company and are still being investigated. Tyler declined to comment when contacted, asking this masthead to direct questions to his attorney, who did not respond. Tyler told the liquidator that he was beginning to experience financial difficulties due to travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the virus-era restrictions had negatively impacted the company’s performance. He cited factors including a substantial increase in operating costs and increasing difficulty in collecting outstanding customer debts on time and receiving full refunds from airlines and hotels. The company had to take out high-interest short-term loans to cover losses, he told the liquidator, as well as a loan under a federal government pandemic support scheme that left it with significant debt. Loading Westburn Advisory’s investigation uncovered payments totaling $674,488 in the run-up to the company’s liquidation that could be considered unfair preferential transactions. They included $277,831 to an American Express corporate card and $104,624.03 to a hotel in Bengaluru. According to the report, Tyler indicated that significant pressure was exerted in the case of the hotel, so the company paid it. But those who paid thousands of dollars for tours will almost certainly not see any of their money back. The story was estimated to be worth $3.1 million, but the liquidator concluded that Tyler's financial position was such that it was unlikely he would be able to recover the money. Those left empty-handed include the families of dozens of teenagers trained by former NSW batsmen Nick Bertus and David Dawson, former Test spin bowler Jason Krejza and Brendan Lyon, the brother of Australia's third-best Test wicket-taker of all time, Nathan Lyon, and the coaches themselves. The cancelled youth tours to Barbados and the Sunshine Coast for last month’s tournaments were reinstated, but only thanks to fundraising and additional financial contributions from coaches and families who did not want the emerging players to miss out. The team that traveled to the West Indies with Bertus and Lyon won the match there. Krejza, who played two Tests and eight one-day internationals for Australia, could also salvage a winter tour to Queensland. The children had been registered for a year and were looking forward to this tournament, he said. We didn’t want that opportunity to be lost for the kids. So we basically said, let’s organize it ourselves. All the parents had to pay extra and we provided that tour and experience for the kids. I think we did it in a no-nonsense way because if we had done it at the level we wanted, everyone would have had to pay double, which I don’t think would be fair. The kids just want to play cricket and that's their main goal: for the kids to play good cricket as often as possible.

