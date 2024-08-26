Sports
FSU football overreacts as Seminoles fall to underdog Ga. Tech
Disappointment is a natural reaction that many college football fans experience and it only grows after the season opener.
There's so much buildup, so much excitement, so much anticipation.
One team wins. The other loses.
And disappointed fans who are losing might think the world is ending.
That might be the feeling at Florida State after Saturday's stunning 24-21 loss to underdog Georgia Tech in Ireland. It was the Yellow Jackets' first win over a Top 10 team since beating FSU in 2015.
The defeat came as a surprise, but let's also look at some overreactions.
DJ Uiagalelei is not the answer at the QB position for Florida State
The veteran transfer quarterback completed 19 of 27 passes for 193 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. It looked good on paper, but Good manners and the offense are capable of much more. The timid passing game lacked rhythm and relied on dinks and dunks. And a cautious Uiagalelei struggled early on when he threw the ball downfield.
However, when it mattered in the fourth quarter and the game was on the line, Uiagalelei responded by completing 6 of 8 passes for 82 yards. He capitalized on a pair of fourth downs on that run, making a big time read and throw to Ja'Khi Douglas for 20 yards, followed by a dart to Malik Benson over the middle for 19 yards. Overall, Uiagalelei was 10 of 11 passes of 5 yards and under in the game; 7 of 11 passes between 5 and 14 yards; and 2 of 5 passes of 15 yards or more.
While his size doesn't make him a dual-threat quarterback in the traditional sense, Uiagalelei can keep defenses honest with quicker decisions in the pocket. The transfer and his young receivers will improve as their comfort level increases.
I thought DJ did some good things. I think he did a great job with that drive in the fourth quarter. I thought he executed at that point, FSU coach Mike Norvell said after the game. Ultimately, we have to be more explosive, and that doesn't just apply to one player.
Florida State's defensive line isn't as good as advertised
Patrick Payton, Joshua Boer, Darrell Jackson And Marvin Jones, Jr. entered this season with a lot of hype. In fact, many considered the Seminoles' collective defensive front to be one of the best in college football. Against Georgia Tech, however, the quartet made six tackles and many complained about the lack of physicality.
The determined Yellow Jackets rushed for 5.3 yards per attempt, with four different players gaining 10 yards or more. Often, FSU failed to establish the edge and prevent running plays from getting outside. Georgia Tech followed its game plan perfectly: run the ball, run out the clock, and shorten the game. The scrambling ability of quarterback Haynes King also challenged the Seminoles.
While FSU fans weren't expecting the performance from the talented defensive line, expect the quartet and their bruised pride to aggressively bounce back in FSU's season opener on Monday against Boston College.
“There were some plays here and there where we were on the edge of blocks, we had to be better and tighter in certain situations,” Norvell said. “Make some of those space tackles when we get a chance to do that.”
Florida State's playoff chances are gone upon arrival
The season is not lost.
While it will likely become more difficult for the Seminoles to win the ACC and qualify for the newly expanded College Football Playoff, there is still a path forward in a 12-game regular season.
One. Game. Too. And. Every. Time.
Playoff contenders under the new format can advance as conference champions or earn an at-large bid. FSU's schedule features seven home games, three teams in the preseason top-25 rankings, a conference champion and its SEC state rival.
FSU's turnaround begins against Boston College, followed by a home game against Memphis, which has been mentioned as a potential contender to earn a Group of Five playoff bid. September ends with a home game against California and at SMU.
There's really no reason to look much further ahead, because FSU's focus must be on the task at hand. The Eagles have a new head coach in Bill O'Brien and a veteran quarterback in Thomas Castellanos, the UCF transfer who rushed for 1,113 yards last season, a team record for a quarterback. The Eagles also have a new defensive coordinator in Tim Lewis, who is looking to revitalize a unit that underperformed last season.
“For our football team, it's about how we respond from here, and obviously we're all hurt,” Norvell said. “…at the end of the day, this is a team sport, and we've got to step up as a football team, and not let this one game determine the outcome of our season. You know, we've got to respond.”
FSU Football Schedule 2024: TV Channels, Dates & Kick-off Times
All times Eastern
- Saturday August 24: vs. Georgia Tech* (Aer Lingus College Football Classic) Lost 24-21
- Monday September 2: vs. Boston College* | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)
- Saturday September 7: Bye
- Saturday September 14: vs. Memphis | Afternoon | ESPN (Fubo)
- Saturday September 21: against Cal*
- Saturday September 28: at SMU*
- Saturday October 5: against No. 14 Clemson*
- Saturday October 12: Bye
- Friday October 18: at Duke* | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)
- Saturday October 26: at No. 19 Miami*
- Saturday November 2nd: against North Carolina*
- Saturday November 9: at No. 7 Notre Dame | 7:30 PM | NBC (Fubo, Peacock)
- Saturday November 23: against Charleston South
- Saturday November 30: against Florida
- Saturday December 6: ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, NC)

