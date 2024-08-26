Sports
CHS women's tennis faces tough competition, wins
After losing a non-league match the day before, the Clinton High School Lady Dark Horse tennis team played a non-league home match against the 3A/4A Triton Lady Hawks on Tuesday.
The match began on the Dark Horse courts with singles, followed by doubles. The Lady Hawks won the singles with a score of 4-2. In doubles, the Dark Horses faced the challenge of winning all three matches to win the overall match.
“Going into the game, we knew Triton was going to be a competitive team, we were going to have our hands full,” said CHS head coach Ginger Rivenbark.
“This year we lost seven seniors to graduation, four of whom were in our starting lineup,” Rivenbark said. “This season we have two seniors who were on the top-six team last year, Emily Edgerton and Lilly Williams. The rest of the lineup consists of another senior, Zannah Royal. Juniors April Sinclair and Mady Avery, and sophomore Alli Naylor, make up our top six starters.”
“We have a young team, but we have the leadership of our seniors to guide and mold them,” she added.
The numbers two and three of the doubles fought hard and both achieved a victory. The decision fell on the number one of the doubles, played by Edgerton and Sinclair.
“Like our top six, the rest of our lineup is very competitive,” Rivenbark said. “As they grow and mature in the game and play exhibition matches with our competition, they gain confidence and are prepared for real competition. These young ladies know that they have to be ready to play at any time, whether it's due to illness or injury to our top six.”
Both Clinton and Triton struggled to gain control in the final match of the night, with neither team gaining complete control. When one team recovered and gained momentum, their opponent would bounce back and do the same.
A tiebreak followed, which lasted seven points. Clinton emerged victorious, winning 8-6. With that, they won the entire series, 5-4.
“Tennis, like most sports, is 80 percent mental and 20 percent physical,” Rivenbark said. “When you're thinking about stats, or anything else, instead of the game itself, you lose focus. After singles, our girls saw their mistakes and their chances to come back.”
Of the team and the season, Rivenbark said, “I feel very blessed to be working with a great group. First and foremost, our players. These young ladies want to learn, play and represent Clinton High School. They have spirit and determination.”
“Yes, I am biased, but I also have the best parents,” she continued. “This is my third year helping with women’s tennis, and all three years I have had 100 percent support from the parents.”
“Our assistant coaches are amazing. Tim Ameen has been with the CHS tennis program for over 17 years, both men's and women's. Craig Mann, a former tennis coach, has worked with me for the past two years, as has Daniel Ko, a former player on the CHS tennis team. Each of these coaches brings a different aspect and approach to the game. Our Athletic Director, Brad Spell, and Assistant AD, Chad Brewer, are also always great to work with,” Rivenbark said in an interview.
“Our loyal fans!” she continued, talking about what makes their team successful. “Whether they come to the games or cheer us on through our social media. Their kind words make an impact on our team! Without their support, we wouldn't have a successful season! Unless you experience it yourself, you don't realize how much goes into an extracurricular activity like high school sports. It really does take a village to cheer and support each other. We love our Dark Horse Village. Dark Horse Strong.”
Clinton will face Triton again next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Ginger Rivenbark and Daniel Ko contributed to this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.clintonnc.com/sports/99006/chs-womens-tennis-hosts-stiff-competition-prevails
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CHS women's tennis faces tough competition, wins
- FSU football overreacts as Seminoles fall to underdog Ga. Tech
- Workplace Wellness Challenge improves employee health and fitness with a 15-minute daily exercise challenge
- Cricket tour company bankrupt for three years before going bust
- Historic church damaged in 2014 Napa earthquake, landmark restored 10 years later
- Brown visits Middle East partners and allies amid rising regional tensions > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- Paralympic Games Paris 2024:
- Trump Attacks Sleepy Joe and Comrade Kamala for Leading US into World War III: 'Who's Negotiating for It?'
- Erdogan thanks Ilham Aliyev for support in fighting forest fires in Trkiye
- Color of Hockey: ECHL team owned by NFL veteran Jack, mother now affiliates in Utah
- New York Attorney General Letitia James applauds Democratic National Committee's decision to take down Trump
- US Open fan week is a party. The ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar missed the invitation