CHS women's tennis faces tough competition, wins

After losing a non-league match the day before, the Clinton High School Lady Dark Horse tennis team played a non-league home match against the 3A/4A Triton Lady Hawks on Tuesday.

The match began on the Dark Horse courts with singles, followed by doubles. The Lady Hawks won the singles with a score of 4-2. In doubles, the Dark Horses faced the challenge of winning all three matches to win the overall match.

“Going into the game, we knew Triton was going to be a competitive team, we were going to have our hands full,” said CHS head coach Ginger Rivenbark.

“This year we lost seven seniors to graduation, four of whom were in our starting lineup,” Rivenbark said. “This season we have two seniors who were on the top-six team last year, Emily Edgerton and Lilly Williams. The rest of the lineup consists of another senior, Zannah Royal. Juniors April Sinclair and Mady Avery, and sophomore Alli Naylor, make up our top six starters.”

“We have a young team, but we have the leadership of our seniors to guide and mold them,” she added.

The numbers two and three of the doubles fought hard and both achieved a victory. The decision fell on the number one of the doubles, played by Edgerton and Sinclair.

“Like our top six, the rest of our lineup is very competitive,” Rivenbark said. “As they grow and mature in the game and play exhibition matches with our competition, they gain confidence and are prepared for real competition. These young ladies know that they have to be ready to play at any time, whether it's due to illness or injury to our top six.”

Both Clinton and Triton struggled to gain control in the final match of the night, with neither team gaining complete control. When one team recovered and gained momentum, their opponent would bounce back and do the same.

A tiebreak followed, which lasted seven points. Clinton emerged victorious, winning 8-6. With that, they won the entire series, 5-4.

“Tennis, like most sports, is 80 percent mental and 20 percent physical,” Rivenbark said. “When you're thinking about stats, or anything else, instead of the game itself, you lose focus. After singles, our girls saw their mistakes and their chances to come back.”

Of the team and the season, Rivenbark said, “I feel very blessed to be working with a great group. First and foremost, our players. These young ladies want to learn, play and represent Clinton High School. They have spirit and determination.”

“Yes, I am biased, but I also have the best parents,” she continued. “This is my third year helping with women’s tennis, and all three years I have had 100 percent support from the parents.”

“Our assistant coaches are amazing. Tim Ameen has been with the CHS tennis program for over 17 years, both men's and women's. Craig Mann, a former tennis coach, has worked with me for the past two years, as has Daniel Ko, a former player on the CHS tennis team. Each of these coaches brings a different aspect and approach to the game. Our Athletic Director, Brad Spell, and Assistant AD, Chad Brewer, are also always great to work with,” Rivenbark said in an interview.

“Our loyal fans!” she continued, talking about what makes their team successful. “Whether they come to the games or cheer us on through our social media. Their kind words make an impact on our team! Without their support, we wouldn't have a successful season! Unless you experience it yourself, you don't realize how much goes into an extracurricular activity like high school sports. It really does take a village to cheer and support each other. We love our Dark Horse Village. Dark Horse Strong.”

Clinton will face Triton again next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Ginger Rivenbark and Daniel Ko contributed to this story.