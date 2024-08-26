Tennis-US Open defending champion Djokovic still ambitious after Golden Slam win | WSAU News/Talk 550 AM 99.9 FM





(Reuters) Novak Djokovic said he is still keen to make history as he defends his US Open title, just three weeks after winning a coveted gold medal at the Paris Olympics, cementing his status as the greatest tennis player ever. Djokovic is aiming to win a record 25th Grand Slam and become the first US Open champion to successfully defend his title since Swiss great Roger Federer in 2008. The 37-year-old said he was looking forward to playing his first match of the tournament against Radu Albot under the floodlights of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. “The goal is always to go all the way to the final and fight for the trophy. That mindset is no different for me this year,” Djokovic told a press conference on Saturday. People ask me now that you've won everything with the gold medal, what else is there to win? I still feel the drive. I still have the competitive spirit. I still want to make more history and enjoy the tour. The US Open has the biggest tennis court in the world. The night sessions here are very famous. I'm going to play my first match on Monday night, I can't wait to be under the lights. The noise, the energy of the stadium is just different. I'm looking forward to it. Apart from his victory at the Paris Games, Djokovic has not won any other titles in 2024. He lost to younger players such as Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open and Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Wimbledon. The last time Djokovic played all four majors in a single season without winning a single one was 14 years ago. However, the Serb appeared to be in top form at the Olympics, when he defeated French Open champion Alcaraz in the final. Djokovic claims that his rivalry with younger players keeps him motivated to develop himself further. “The kind of rivalry I have with Jannik and Carlos is the kind of confrontation that still gives me the joy of competition and inspires me to really push myself to perfect the game,” he added. (Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by David Gregorio)

