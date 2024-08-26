REPORT AND REACTION: Arthur on Glamorgan's victory





Derbyshire finally celebrated a red-ball victory at their County Ground headquarters as they defeated Glamorgan by 10 wickets in the Vitality County Championship Division Two match in Derby. On the fourth morning they bowled out the visitors for 287, scoring 27 themselves to win the Derby championship for the first time in five years. Luis Reece, who claimed the final two wickets, and Harry Came needed less than seven overs to secure Derbyshire's first ever Championship victory since beating Worcestershire in July 2022. Click on the video above to hear the thoughts of Chief Cricket Officer Mickey Arthur. Glamorgan kept them waiting with Mason Crane and Dan Douthwaite scoring 47 from 136 balls for the eighth wicket, before their former captain David Lloyd broke the stand. Rain was forecast and Derbyshire went into the final day knowing they had to get the last three wickets for Glamorgan as quickly as possible. The visitors were still 25 runs behind when the match began under overcast skies. Mason Crane added a big scoop to the win in the second over of the morning with two fours off Zak Chappell. Derbyshire took the new ball straight away, with left-handed spinner Jack Morley partnering Chappell, who should have had Crane's wicket, with Glamorgan still behind him. Crane had scored 12 runs when he pulled a short ball to deep mid-wicket where Nick Potts dived and got both hands on the ball but couldn't hold on Morley got the occasional ball and were quick to turn it over, but the duo continued to frustrate Derbyshire. When Luis replaced Reece Chappell, Crane sent him to the boundary to give the visitors the lead. Crane cut Morley by a further four strokes but the breakthrough finally came when former Lloyd took over with his off-spin at the Racecourse End. His first ball remained very low and landed in the pads of Crane, who was stuck on the crease after facing 66 balls for his 28. Douthwaite continued to bat bravely, but the home team managed to end the inning within five balls. Reece had Fraser Sheat lbw before Douthwaite was hit by another lbw which stayed low, putting Derbyshire on the brink of a long-awaited victory. That came as Reece Sam defeated Northeast twice in a row to secure their first championship win in Derby since beating Sussex in August 2019.

