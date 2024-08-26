Sports
Gulf Breeze Football Defeats South Walton in Crazy Week 1 Win
Imagine the following scenario: you have to run 80 meters across the field and there is 1 minute and 2 seconds left in a soccer game.
You're down by three points. A field goal will tie it. A touchdown could decide the game, depending on how much time you waste.
You have a few timeouts.
Unlikely? Maybe.
Impossible? Never.
The Gulf Breeze football team did just that, completing an insane 80-yard drive in just six plays, capped off by a touchdown pass from Brock Stomps to Caleb Carter in the back corner of the end zone. Carter was just 5-foot-10 and leaped what seemed like a mile to reel in the pass.
He hit the ground in bounds and the whistle blew with 3.8 seconds left in the game. An extra point by Chase Middendorf put Gulf Breeze up 20-16. The Dolphins stopped South Walton's attempted late kickoff return with the help of lateral passes, and the Jim Stomps era at Gulf Breeze began with a thrilling 20-16 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday.
It's great to always win. But it's great to get the first win, Stomps said after the game. There was no doubt in my mind that we weren't going to go out there, score and win the game. There was no field goal. We were going to go down there and score.
After the initial festivities, which saw a wave of fans storm the field right after the final buzzer, time slowed down a second. More than a few seconds, actually. Jim Stomps and Brock Stomps, who moved with the rest of their family from Louisiana to Gulf Breeze after Jim took the head coaching job last spring, grabbed each other for a big hug.
First, it was Gulf Breezes Senior Night with Brock, part of the class of 2025, taking part in the festivities. But second, it was the journey to get to this point after Brock has been Jim’s starting quarterback since his freshman year at Westminster Christian Academy in Louisiana.
That hug, Jim Stomps said, a little lump in his throat, just to get that first win, and to know that the confidence in the games that we've gone through from year one to year one is amazing. He said to me, Dad, I've got you. I've always got you.
That hug, that's the result of all the hard work we've done, Brock said.
Gulf Breeze looked unstoppable in the first half, scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter. After driving down the field twice, capped by a 29-yard run from Ethan Crandall and a 36-yard receiving touchdown from Brock to DJ Spence, the defense held South Walton in place.
Between Anthony Lee, Noah Perez and Kade Rollins, plus a whole bunch of other Dolphins, the South Waltons quarterback had nowhere to go. It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Seahawks finally got a handle on things, scoring a touchdown with 4:55 left in the third quarter on a short pass.
Gulf Breezes defense got a big stop at its own 4-yard line in the fourth quarter, but then gave up a safety on a bad snap. South Walton scored again with 1:12 left in the game to make it 16-13.
Then came the ride.
“No doubt about it,” Brock said. “If our offense is last on the field, we're going to win.”
In just six plays, Brock found Spence for a short gain, then Cooper Allison for a 51-yard pass down the sideline. A few more short completions, and then came the game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass from Brock to Carter.
I didn't even see it, they hit me late. I heard our student section erupt, and at that moment I knew we had won the game, Brock said.
We saw the referee's hands go up, and the exhalation of air was unbelievable. We did it, Jim Stomps said. Everything we did, all the practices and hard days, that's why.
Gulf Breeze (1-0) heads to Tate on Friday after the Aggies knocked off Fort Walton Beach in Week 1.
We just have to get through this, make corrections and get ready for Tate. They're a good team, Jim Stomps said. We're just a scrappy, grinding bunch.
Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at [email protected].
