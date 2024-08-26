Attention hockey fans: PJHL offers digital tickets





Technology allows fans to purchase their tickets for the upcoming 2024-2025 season and beyond in advance and digitally on site

PRESS RELEASE

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

CAMBRIDGE – The Provincial Junior Hockey League is pleased to announce a six-year partnership agreement with Canadian online ticketing platform, ShowpassThis advanced technology allows fans to purchase their tickets digitally in advance and in person for the upcoming 2024-2025 season and beyond. A select group of teams will test the Showpass platform to start the upcoming season, with full league integration planned for future years. PJHL teams will have the ability to sell tickets, pre-packaged items, in addition to the current cash at the door strategies. PJHL Commissioner Terry Whiteside looks forward to giving fans more versatility when purchasing tickets for their favorite PJHL team. “The PJHL is excited to launch a pilot program with Showpass,” Terry said. “We are confident that teams that get in early will see immediate benefits and that teams will continue to join as we continue our partnership. We are excited to give teams and fans more ways to connect in a digital space.” Showpass has extensive experience promoting events from festivals, concerts and other local hockey games, including serving as the online ticketing platform for the Western Hockey League (WHL) Vancouver Giants. The program enables PJHL teams to connect with new audiences and expand their digital marketing footprint. Lucas McCarthy, CEO and founder of Showpass, was excited about the partnership with the PJHL. “Showpass is all about celebrating local sports and creating unforgettable experiences for fans, which is why we’re so excited to partner with the PJHL. We’re proud to support the rising stars of Ontario hockey and watch them pursue their dreams.” Showpass will provide teams with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age as part of the agreement. The online platform will allow teams to promote their games via the Showpass homepage, reaching new audiences and supporting communication with current fans. For more information about Showpass, visit www.showpass.com/Please contact your chosen team for ticketing options once they are implemented. *************************

