Sports
The Vegas Golden Knights could do the funniest thing ever to the Edmonton Oilers
It was a crappy, awful, downright miserable week for the Edmonton Oilers as they saw their two young stars, Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, go to the St. Louis Blues. When a team gets offers, it usually happens to one player. The Oilers, however, were the victims of the double whammy, leaving them with less speed than before.
What's a team to do when you lose two younger players? Why fill the void with another name. Justin Schultz and Kevin Shattenkirk are two defensemen on the Oilers' radar. Why not replace two speedy players with a pair of defensemen? It's like Know Holland never left the building.
But the Vegas Golden Knights could do the funniest thing ever to Edmonton and make their lives harder. It’s a move they don’t need to make, especially since they have a surplus of defensemen. But it would make the Oilers a sluggish team, making it harder for them to repeat as Western Conference champions.
It probably won't happen because the Golden Knights are struggling with a shortage of salary cap space. Just having $1,360,017 The added salary cap space in LTIR (with Robin Lehner’s deal) makes it difficult for a hockey team to gain an edge over their division rivals. However, it’s fun to think about what would happen if Vegas made this move.
Now, this isn’t a move the Vegas Golden Knights should make. They have plenty of blue-line depth and may want to consider shedding expensive contracts. The likes of Shea Theodore ($5.2 million cap hit) and Brayden McNabb ($2.85 million) are in the final year of their respective deals, which means players like Ben Hutton and Kaeden Korczak are waiting.
But hear me out. What if they dropped these expensive contracts and added Justin Schultz for fun? The Edmonton Oilers have been a glass cannon team during the Connor McDavid era, as they have a world-renowned offense with a top-notch first line and power play. However, they can’t stop the opposing offense and have average goaltending.
Of course, this would create room to acquire a respectable defender who had 19 assists with the Seattle Kraken last season. If the Golden Knights wanted more offense, they could add him to add more scoring to the bottom pair. That would mean Nicolas Hague gets a boost in the defensive pairings,
Let's not forget that Edmonton is stuck with Darnell Nurse's contract, which carries an annual cap hit of $9.25 million… until the summer of 2030. Imagine if you were to commit all your resources to a player not named McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. The Golden Knights didn't pay Jonathan Marchessault $5.5 million annual value until he was 39, because it was a bad deal. Teams don’t pay older players five-year contracts when their skills are completely gone. You can’t say the same for Edmonton, where questionable general managers signed deals that made you scratch your head (Nurse included).
While this would be a funny prank that would make the Edmonton Oilers more vulnerable defensively, it won’t happen. First, the deal being offered would be a PTO, where the Vegas Golden Knights can evaluate what talent they want to sign. That’s what they’re doing with Tanner Pearson, while they try to address forward depth.
Furthermore, it has been said that there are enough defensemen. Why add more when you already have players waiting in the wings? Kelly McCrimmon doesn’t have to, as Justin Schultz wouldn’t add much to the Golden Knights’ profile other than offense. They already have older defensemen like Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden McNabb, which would make them older (Schultz is 34). Keep in mind that this applies to other defensemen Edmonton is pursuing, including Tyson Barrie and Kevin Shattenkirk.
They could also let Edmonton sign him and let them age. The Oilers have plenty of questions going forward, with players like Leon Draisaitl. Big contracts like Nurse’s make life easier for the Golden Knights, who are looking to get an edge on their rivals. Still, hitting them where they hurt by stealing a defenseman could be the best joke ever.
