Sports
California high school football game canceled early after brawl
A high school football game in California was canceled early after a brawl broke out between the teams.
Central High School was leading 40-0 against Justin Garza in Week 0 when two players came into contact during Garza's punt, with the contact continuing after the game.
Footage from the end of the game shows Central players' helmets flying around midfield as the ball lies on the ground some 40 yards away.
It appears the two players continued to butt heads closer to the Central sideline, with members of the Grizzlies coaching staff soon entering the court to break up the fight.
Players and coaches from both sidelines quickly rushed to the area. More than a minute passed before the situation was under control.
According to the Fresno BeeA Justin Garza player allegedly ripped off a Central player's helmet and hit him with it.
It is not immediately clear which players were involved.
Images in the immediate aftermath show officials gathering to talk in the middle of the pitch. Coaches from both teams can be seen joining them for a few minutes before both teams are sent back to the locker rooms.
>> CIF Central Section Fab 15 pre-season rankings
The game was eventually ended early and Central was awarded the victory. It is not immediately known if any players will be punished, but at least one angle of the incident appears to show players connect on bumps.
For both teams, the incident marked a less than ideal end to Week 0 of the California high school football season.
Justin Garza plays Bakersfield on Friday in Week 1, while Central hosts East Anchorage (1-0) of Alaska.
Central began the season ranked first in the Central Section Fab 15 preseason rankings and 24th overall. SBLive Power 25 statewide rankings. The Grizzlies went 10-4 in 2023.
Sophomore quarterback Jelani Dippel is being heralded as one of the top returning players on a team filled primarily with younger players, as are junior running back Brandon Smith and senior wideout Daylon Scott.
“We have a lot of talent and youth, so if we learn quickly we will be fine,” said head coach Kyle Biggs SBLive for the season.
More California high school football week 1
–Andy Buhler | [email protected] | @sblivetx
|
