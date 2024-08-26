Why Olympic Qualifiers Are Needed For Cricket Ahead Of Los Angeles 2028

Cricket will make its long-awaited Olympic return in 2028 (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty … [+] Images) AFP via Getty Images

T20 qualifiers, not rankings, should determine which countries progress to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to an International Cricket Council board member who worked closely on cricket's successful bid for the Olympics.

Cricket, by some statistics the world's second most popular sport, is ending a 128-year Olympic drought. However, there is still uncertainty about the qualification processes for the Los Angeles Olympics.

Despite a request from some administrators to hold the 90-minute T10 cricket tournament, which is not an official international cricket format, T20 – with a playing time of approximately three hours – will be played in Los Angeles and will feature six teams for both the men's and women's competitions.

The small number of teams is due to a strict quota for athletes and the efforts of the International Olympic Council to keep costs down.

A qualifying format has yet to be formally confirmed, but it has been suggested that Olympic spots could be awarded to the top six in the ICC's men's and women's T20 rankings by a cut-off date. The US, as hosts, is likely to get an automatic spot, although possibly in only one gender.

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket and a member of the ICC Olympic Working Group since late 2020, believes it would be a “missed opportunity” for cricket if there were no qualifying tournaments for men and women.

“If you look at the other major sports, the qualifying tournaments are so exciting and add so much drama,” he told me. “It's more fair, because every country has to fight for their place at the Olympics.”

Qualification for Olympic basketball takes place through the Basketball World Cup and numerous tournaments, which are held excitingly a few weeks before the Olympic Games in Paris.

For 3×3 basketball, a shortened version played on a half court, qualifying spots were determined by a combination of rankings and a trio of tournaments played in a two-month period before Paris.

“You see some great results. You have top countries in sports like football and basketball that are missing out, while smaller countries get in because they did well in qualifying,” Mukuhlani said.

“If qualification is only through rankings, it will be a huge anticlimax and the big, powerful countries will just get in. Smaller countries cannot dream of making it to the Olympics.”

The low number of six teams has irked many smaller cricketing nations that would not be able to qualify via a ranking system. The exact number of teams – and the qualification route – will be decided next year when the event programme and athlete quotas for the 2028 Olympics are finalised.

“Hopefully eight (teams per gender) is possible because six is ​​a small number and limits the possibilities for many countries. But we will see,” Mukuhlani said.

Venues have yet to be determined, with the cricket competitions potentially expanding beyond Los Angeles. Great Park in Irvine, the Oakland Coliseum and proposed sites in Seattle and San Jose have been mentioned.

A home field for Major League Cricket's Seattle Orcas is planned at King County's Marymoor Park, about 15 miles from Seattle, and will likely seat about 6,000-8,000 fans. It is hoped to be ready for the 2026 season.

“I hope Seattle will have a stadium that is operational by then, because we have as much potential to host the Olympics (cricket) as anyone else,” Soma Somasegar, co-owner of Orcas, told me earlier.

Whatever happens, cricket will eventually return to the Olympics, after a long-winded attempt by some influential administrators.

Discussions between cricket power brokers and the IOC date back to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, people close to the talks told me. At the time, the Tokyo Games were seen as a clear opportunity for cricket to participate.

Politics and opposition from the powerful nations held up cricket’s Olympic comeback before a united front finally emerged. But there is still much to sort out as the clock ticks towards Los Angeles.