UTT 2024: U Mumba TT looking to bounce back quickly against super-strong Ahmedabad SG Pipers

Both U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be looking to register their second win of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 when they meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have recorded mirror results in their first two matches respectively. While U Mumba TT won their first tie 9-6 against Dabang Delhi TTC, they lost their second against Jaipur Patriots by the same margin. Similarly, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, who lost 10-5 to Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on their UTT debut, defeated the reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers by the exact same scoreline in the ensuing tie.

Indian ace Manav Thakkar leads the Mumbai team, who showed his class in a spirited comeback in the loss to Jaipur Patriots. Manav could potentially take on Ahmedabad SG Pipers' captain Manush Shah, making for a tasty contest for table tennis enthusiasts across the country.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers’ victory over Athlead Goa Challengers saw their overseas stars Bernadette Szocs and Lilian Bardet claim their first triumphs of UTT 2024. U Mumba TT will be hoping their upcoming clash does the same for their duo Quadri Aruna and Maria Xiao, who despite claiming games in their favour and showing their prowess, are yet to win a match.

Finally, the tie between the teams from Mumbai and Ahmedabad could pit Sutirtha Mukherjee (U Mumba TT) against Reeth Rishya (Ahmedabad SG Pipers) in one of the women’s singles matches, setting up a rematch of the deciding clash from last season’s final. On that occasion, Sutirtha won the match but Reeth claimed a solitary game to help her former team, Athlead Goa Challengers, over the line in an 8-7 victory.