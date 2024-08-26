Sports
UTT 2024: U Mumba TT looking to bounce back quickly against super-strong Ahmedabad SG Pipers
Manush Shah and Bernadette Szocs of Ahmedabad SG Pipers in action© UTT
Both U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be looking to register their second win of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 when they meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have recorded mirror results in their first two matches respectively. While U Mumba TT won their first tie 9-6 against Dabang Delhi TTC, they lost their second against Jaipur Patriots by the same margin. Similarly, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, who lost 10-5 to Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on their UTT debut, defeated the reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers by the exact same scoreline in the ensuing tie.
The franchise-based league is being promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). All the exciting matches will be televised on Sports18 Khel on TV and streamed live on JioCinema in India and Facebook Live outside India. Tickets can be purchased online through BookMyShow and offline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium ticket office at Gate No. 1.
Indian ace Manav Thakkar leads the Mumbai team, who showed his class in a spirited comeback in the loss to Jaipur Patriots. Manav could potentially take on Ahmedabad SG Pipers' captain Manush Shah, making for a tasty contest for table tennis enthusiasts across the country.
Ahmedabad SG Pipers’ victory over Athlead Goa Challengers saw their overseas stars Bernadette Szocs and Lilian Bardet claim their first triumphs of UTT 2024. U Mumba TT will be hoping their upcoming clash does the same for their duo Quadri Aruna and Maria Xiao, who despite claiming games in their favour and showing their prowess, are yet to win a match.
Finally, the tie between the teams from Mumbai and Ahmedabad could pit Sutirtha Mukherjee (U Mumba TT) against Reeth Rishya (Ahmedabad SG Pipers) in one of the women’s singles matches, setting up a rematch of the deciding clash from last season’s final. On that occasion, Sutirtha won the match but Reeth claimed a solitary game to help her former team, Athlead Goa Challengers, over the line in an 8-7 victory.
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/table-tennis/utt-2024-u-mumba-tt-aiming-to-bounce-back-quickly-against-super-charged-ahmedabad-sg-pipers-6420559
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Experts asked to assess strategic threats to UK as part of defence review | Defence policy
- A partnership with a powerful twist.
- New data on sperm quality and oxidative stress
- Will the Lisbon, Portugal earthquake affect travel?
- PM Modi expected to visit Singapore and Brunei in September
- Jokowi's son disqualified from November elections, criticized for US trip amid unrest
- Penn State Field Hockey Preview | Freshmen | Penn State Sports News
- The summer riots exposed the cracks in our society
- All your little questions about the US Open and tennis in general, asked and answered
- PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine, Bangladesh
- Oasis announce reunion – details of massive UK tour revealed | Entertainment & Arts News
- MW Football Players of the Week – August 26 – Mountain West Conference