CEAT aims to invest in global marketing of alternative sports





The awards have now become inclusive and reward contributions from both male and female cricketers across formats, both nationally and internationally.

When you start working in the space of cricket and celebrating the players, one of the things that comes out is that you are not just looking at a particular time – you are looking at the past, present and future contributions of cricketers, which is of utmost importance. Today we are also felicitating a lot of women cricketers who are contributing to the sport, so I would say this journey is literally taking us through a generation of the human species, says Narayanan.

He adds that CEAT’s ambition is to capture the global market, just like cricket, because it (cricket) does not want to be a sport of a few countries. If you look at the whole spectrum of last year, I think cricket is on its way to becoming a global sport, and that is exactly what CEAT wants to be. There is a lot of similarity between the ambitions of the sport and the brand, he explains.

With this ambition in mind, CEAT is investing in global marketing, with cricket providing the salience. But to break into a few specific markets, there are alternative sports the company needs to look at.

Narayanan also mentions that CEAT recently entered into a partnership with German football club Bayer Leverkusen. This partnership is largely focused on the German market and offers us a potential growth opportunity. So I would say that is where our spending is being looked at at the moment.

As the sports sponsorship landscape continues to evolve, brands are exploring more and more different avenues to connect with their audiences. While cricket is a cornerstone of CEAT’s brand identity, the growing popularity of adventure sports such as car and bike racing, cycling and more, presents new opportunities for engagement.

With enthusiasts flocking to these types of events, Narayanan says CEAT’s involvement in these areas has the potential to change brand perception. As adventure sports grows in India, the brand’s first goal is to build that community.

Talking about bike rallies, over the last year and a half we have been able to connect with communities of people who are passionate about bikes. We have organised several Enduro tracks across the country, in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. Working directly with the community is where the brand sees future value and that is where we will continue to invest, he adds.

From an investment perspective, CEAT has entered into a five-year partnership with Tata IPL and will continue to invest in the cricket equipment sector along with the annual event celebrating and felicitating cricketers.

Narayanan notes that the company sees itself as a brand with a strong presence in the passenger car and motorcycle markets, and certainly in the scooter world.

We also see significant growth opportunities in the commercial sector, and that is something CEAT has been able to build over the past few quarters with significant value for consumers, he says.

