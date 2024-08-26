Nigeria aims for medals in table tennis





Nigerian The eight-member table tennis team heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, led by Nasiru Sule, is determined to bring home medals from the event which begins on Thursday, August 29. The Paralympic Games begin on Wednesday, August 28 and last until September 8. The Nigerian team of six men and two women will compete in doubles, mixed doubles and singles. The country has a rich history in Paralympic table tennis, having won two gold and three bronze medals since their first victory in Atlanta in 1996. Sule, who won a bronze medal in Atlanta, believes the team's extensive preparation in Nigeria and Germany has set them up for success. I think we have had one of the best preparations this year because we were in training camp since June before we went to Germany, so we had enough time to work on our tactics for the matches, the coach told Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Media. There is no doubt that these will be the most competitive Paralympic Games, because there are many good players coming to Paris. We are aware of this and we are ready to face it, because to be the best, you have to beat the best, he added. Reigning African men's singles champion Class 4 Isau Ogunkunle is looking to improve on his quarter-final placing from Tokyo 2020. It was a good experience for me in Tokyo, where I reached the quarterfinals, my first outing. This time I am well prepared for Paris, and I know it will not be as easy as in Tokyo. With the guidance of the technical crew who had exposed us to some of our potential opponents, I think we are ready for the challenges in Paris. I am confident that I will come home with something from Paris, said the Birmingham 2020 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist. The women's team consists of Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi (Class 5) and Faith Bazuaye (Class 10), while the men's team consists of Ogunkunle (Class 4), Kayode Alabi (Class 6), Abiola Adesope (Class 9), Bolawa Akingbemisilu (Class 5), Victor Farinloye (Class 8) and four-time Paralympic athlete Olufemi Alabi (Class 10). The para-table tennis competitions will take place at the South Paris Arena from Thursday 29 August to Saturday 7 September. Unlike previous competitions, where the group stage was followed by knockout rounds, this year's events will follow a simple knockout format from start to finish. The program begins with the men's, women's and mixed doubles events, while the men's and women's singles events kick off on Sunday, September 1. 181 athletes will compete for victory in Paris.

