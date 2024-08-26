County cricket: Surrey boss Lancashire mismatch as title beckons | County Championship

1) Burning hot on the trail of a third pennant

After the last five games, the Championship entered its third act as if it had never been away: changeable weather, a feigned indifference from most of the media and Surrey cruising to an easy victory at the Oval.

On paper it looked like a mismatch, Lancashire’s inexperienced youngsters against Surrey’s seasoned veterans, and so it proved, Rory Burns leading from the front with 227, buoyed by Ben Foakess’ 82 on his way to 444 for nine declared. With the visitors’ top three (Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon) back in the box with just 66 on the board (73 in the first count), it was only a matter of time and so it proved.

That Conor McKerr, hitherto surplus to requirements in red-ball cricket and recently loaned to Yorkshire, could slip into the XI and return six wickets for 68 alongside the ever-reliable pace pair of Dan Worrall and Jordan Clark speaks volumes about the coaching and leadership at the Oval. Lancashire’s two debutants, Rocky Flintoff and Joshua Boyden, will have learned a great deal about what it takes to play in Division One, even if that looks increasingly unlikely for Lancashire next year.

2) To hit or not to hit

Somerset top the chasers after a weather-affected draw frustrated both teams at Edgbaston, with Warwickshire needing points at the other end of the table.

The fourth day began with them 277 runs ahead, five behind, but with their captain Alex Davies already in three figures in the company of Dan Mousley, with Michael Burgess still to come, Warwickshire would have been looking for quick runs to set a target of 350 in 80 overs or so. But Jack Leach intervened with a fivefer and the tail found it hard to add to the score quickly, bowling out to put the title contenders on 369 in 68 overs.

How to judge the balance between attack and defence in such a situation has become much trickier in the age of power-hitting and ultra-positive batting. When Davies was dismissed, Warwickshire had a lead of 316 with two recognised batters at the crease. The next 16 overs produced 52 runs as the odds of either side winning dwindled and the draw became a strong favourite. Perhaps the eight runs on offer for a stalemate this season should be reduced to five to discourage teams looking to knock the opposition out first and win second, especially if the calendar remains as it is.

3) Hogg is greedy for wickets

Durham welcomed Nottinghamshire to the Riverside knowing that a win for either county would put them several points clear of the relegation zone, while the other would be condemned to remain above the relegation zone for a little longer.

When Haseeb Hameed called correctly, he chose the attacking option favoured by many captains these days and asked his bowlers to get on with the job of taking 20 wickets. Alex Lees (145), Ben McKinney (121) and Ashton Turner (114*) helped the home side to 531 for seven and Hameed must have taken a few deep breaths as the opener tried to repair the damage his call had caused.

Neil Wagner, the old warhorse, led the attack in the first innings, but debutant Daniel Hogg, 19 years his junior with only a couple of second XI run outs and a brace of white-ball appearances, finished the job after the follow-on was imposed. He stepped into the breach left by the Wagners' inaccessibility to bowl and took seven for 66 from 25 overs. Dream debut is the cliché, but it's not a bad one.

Alex Lees helped Durham to an unassailable lead against Nottinghamshire. Photo: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

4) Leach continues to fight into his mid-30s

Despite a heroic double hundred from opener Tawanda Muyeye, who had led his team 276 runs behind in the first innings, Kent slumped to a fifth successive defeat, leaving them 34 runs adrift at the foot of Division One. All is not lost with four games remaining, but red lights are flashing in Canterbury.

The sentiment will be very different at New Road after two successive victories, Brett Doliveira leading a very solid batting display with 97. The tone for the match was set by Joe Leach’s six for 52 on day one, which dented the already bruised morale of the visitors and set Worcestershires on the road to victory. I was surprised to hear that the paragon of the county pro turns 34 in October, but that is testament to years of understated excellence from Leach that have yielded almost 500 first-class wickets at a commendable average of under 27.

As England look beyond performance in Championship cricket as the main criteria for selection in their bowling attack (probably rightly so), it is important to honour players like Leach, Ben Coad and Sam Cook, without whom our game would be significantly diminished.

5) White rose in bloom

If the top flight threatens to become a procession in September, Division Two could become a battle for the two promotion places, as often happens. Sussex remain top of the table after their first defeat since mid-May, but their victors, Yorkshire, are only nine points behind in third and are on the rise after three straight wins.

It was a brilliant match at Scarborough (another one I regretted not having bothered to attend, along with, I suspect, many others) with Tom Alsop and Daniel Hughes the only ones to stand up to the home side’s relentless five-man attack in the first innings, all of whom took at least one wicket. With Shan Masood out and playing for his country, stand-in captain Jonny Tattersall got a similarly strong response from his batting unit, with a first innings lead of 137 as the reward. But Sussex are top of the table for a reason and despite Ben Betsy Coad’s five-wicket haul, the visitors gave themselves a whiff of victory to ease the long journey home, putting the Tykes on 103.

Yorkshire brought in two night watchmen, revealing nerves, but Adam Lyth held out until the finish was in sight. Jonny Bairstow's duck on a first-innings half-century was of no consequence and Sussex were left to regret the lack of the 50 or so extra runs that would have made things interesting on the coast.

6) Middlesex in the middle

Middlesex are second and sandwiched between Scarborough opponents after a crucial win over Northamptonshire at Merchant Taylors, Northwood.

They arrived there with a final session chase of 111, Sam Robson hitting 10 fours from 33 balls, but the match belonged to his captain, Toby Roland-Jones. At 36, with his Test career cruelly curtailed seven years in the past, this classic England seamer still has much to offer, never really losing much pace, as his five for 49 and six for 58 from 42 overs will attest.

Middlesex, still in the throes of financial trouble (they don’t own Lords, remember) probably don’t have enough to see the promotion race through to the end; it’s telling that Sussex are led by John Simpson, their long-serving wicketkeeper, but they’re giving it their all. All power to them.