Why Did Flyers Let Ryan Johansen Walk? NHL Insider Weighs In





Injured forward Ryan Johansen is no longer on the Philadelphia Flyers' roster after he was fired last week with the intent to terminate his contract following a “material breach.” But, after the situation had been dormant for so long to this point, what was the material violation? Why did the Flyers choose to let Johansen go now? In his late offseason edition of “32 Thoughts“, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman gave his opinion on Johansen's situation. “Agent Kurt Overhardt is preparing for a fight, and the Flyers wouldn’t be doing it without a nod behind the scenes from the NHL,” Friedman said. In fact, no team would market themselves like this if they didn’t know they had a business, like the Flyers. As Elliott said above, the Flyers certainly had an idea of ​​where they could or should go after looking at their options. Friedman added: “I don't like to discuss injuries, especially because everyone who played 905, [regular season] games (like Johansen) has guaranteed legit. I'm told the key will be everyone navigating how he went from not missing games and practices in Colorado to not being able to play for Philadelphia or AHL Lehigh Valley. “The timing is a little odd, which probably has something to do with the video of Johansen dancing at his wedding. Again, I wouldn't dispute this, except that the NHL and NHLPA hate to risk arbitrator precedent, so a settlement is always preferable without an airtight case.” Johansen, 32, was questionable in all 63 possible regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche last season before being traded to the Flyers in an NHL trade deadline deal on March 6. Johansen was beginning to find his feet in Colorado just prior to the trade, but that ultimately ended when he became one of the key players the Flyers acquired with a first-round pick in exchange for veteran defenseman Sean Walker. But if Johansen insisted on playing despite the “serious hockey injury,” as Overhardt called it, before coming to Philadelphia, the NHLPA will have a hard time accepting his argument.

