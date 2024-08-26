U Mumba, Ahmedabad Pipers see consistency in performance





Both teams have won and lost one match so far in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024. Both U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be aiming for their second Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 victory when they meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have recorded mirror results in their first two matches. While U Mumba TT won their first tie 9-6 against Dabang Delhi TTC, they lost their second tie against Jaipur Patriots by the same margin. Similarly, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, who suffered a 10-5 defeat to Puneri Paltan TT in their UTT debut, defeated the reigning champions Goa Challengers by exactly the same scoreline in the next tie. Leading the Mumbai team is Indian ace Manav Thakkar, who showed his class in an energetic comeback in the loss to Jaipur Patriots. Manav could potentially take on Ahmedabad SG Pipers captain Manush Shah, making for a tasty contest for table tennis enthusiasts across the country. Ahmedabad SG Pipers’ victory over Goa Challengers saw the first triumphs of UTT 2024 for their overseas stars Bernadette Szocs and Lilian Bardet. U Mumba TT will be hoping their upcoming clash does the same for their duo Quadri Aruna and Maria Xiao, who despite claiming games in their favour and showing their prowess, are yet to win a match. Also read: Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Full Schedule, Matches, Results, Format, Live Streaming Details Finally, the tie between the teams from Mumbai and Ahmedabad could see Sutirtha Mukherjee (U Mumba TT) take on Reeth Rishya (Ahmedabad SG Pipers) in one of the women's singles matches, a possible revenge for the deciding match from last season's final. Sutirtha won the match but Reeth won one game to help her former team, Athlead Goa Challengers, win 8-7. Ploughing In HomeTT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao (Spain) SG Pipers of Ahmedabad: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar, Jash Modi For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram; download the Khel Now Android app or iOS app and join our community on WhatsApp & Telegram

