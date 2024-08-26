Days after announcing his international retirement, Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has joined the Legends League Cricket, just days after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket. Shikhar Dhawan is back again. (Reuters)

Dhawan, who established himself as a modern white-ball great, is known for his explosive batting and vibrant personality. Dhawan’s move to the LLC marks a new chapter in his already illustrious career.

Dhawan expressed his feelings about joining the Legends League Cricket as quoted from a press release by LLC, “Entering into this new chapter with Legends League Cricket feels like the ideal progression after my retirement. My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I am comfortable with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go away from me. I look forward to reuniting with my cricketing friends and continuing to entertain my fans as we create new memories together.”

Shikhar's career includes several notable achievements including being named Player of the Tournament at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and amassing over 6,793 runs in One Day Internationals at an impressive average of 44.1, 27.92 in T20Is and a strike rate of 91.35.

His contributions to the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League cemented his status as a cricket icon. In a career spanning over a decade, he played 269 matches and scored 10,867 runs at an average of 40.

Welcoming Dhawan to the league, Raman Raheja, co-founder of Legends League Cricket, said, “We are delighted to have Shikhar Dhawan join us. His experience and flair will undoubtedly enhance the league and entertain fans. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricketing legends. This will further strengthen our position as the 2nd innings for legendary Cricketers.”

This move to Legends League Cricket after retirement has been the right step forward for many cricket superstars including Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla who joined the league straight after retirement.

The Legends League Cricket will begin its next season in September 2024, with a line-up of retired cricket greats competing in a series of exciting matches. Dhawan’s participation is expected to draw a lot of attention as fans are eager to see his skills on the field again.