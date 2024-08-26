Concord Monitor – Tennis: CHS coaches create new opportunities through Advantage Kids





For most athletes in the Concord area, the start of fall means picking up a football helmet, soccer cleats or a hockey stick. Summer means extra time on the golf course and baseball field for many. Now, there is an ongoing effort to encourage more young athletes to opt for a tennis racket. When Greg Malette and Kevin Parsons began coaching the Concord High School girls and boys tennis teams in the spring of 2021, they found that none of their athletes were playing competitive tennis during the off-season. There was no feeder program that offered tennis instruction and experience to develop young talent. Malette, Parsons and current and former CHS tennis players started the Rundlett/Deerfield Tennis Camp and partnered with the nonprofit Advantage Kids to develop a summer camp for high school students. The camp, which has served 50 high school students from Concord and Deerfield, recently wrapped up its second year on Aug. 17 with the Advantage Kids Annual Matchplay State Tournament on the courts at Memorial Field. Twenty-four high school students from across the state, including players from Concord, Bow and Deerfield and a handful of players from the Malette and Parsons camps, competed in the tournament. Brothers Eli and Ari Paddleford of Concord reached the doubles final, which was won by Cooper Mousseau (Laconia) and Jordan Ndanga (Gilford). Kasey Tarr of Dover won the singles title, while Elsa King of Meredith was runner-up. But results aren’t what Malette and Parsons are focused on now. Advantage Kids’ mission is to empower children to develop character, resilience and self-confidence through the integration of tennis and life skills, according to an Advantage Kids press release, and that philosophy has guided Malette and Parsons through the development of their programs. High school players learn technical tennis skills and court knowledge while demonstrating how life skills (resilience, positive attitude, honesty as an example) are useful on the court and in school, Malette said. I’m glad to see enough interest and skill in tennis that Concord can host the tournament and field a team after only two years of running the program. Although they are only two years old, the effort Malette and Parsons put into the camp may already be paying off. The first graduates of the camp are now entering ninth grade and could be playing at the college level in a few months. Plans are already underway for the camp’s third year in 2025. The camp runs from June to July and is held at Merrill Park. The duo will also bring tennis to Rundlett Middle School during Blue Duke Night on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. To register, contact Rundlett’s Sue Farrelly at [email protected]. If you are interested in participating or would like more information about the camp, please visit advantagekids.org.

