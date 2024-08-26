Keanu Reeves signs for one-day contract with Canadian hockey team





Keanu Reeves has signed a contract to play for a Canadian hockey team for one day. Read more below. READ MORE:John Wick: Chapter 4 review: an action-packed blockbuster that really gives it its all This past weekend the Ontario Hockey League announced that the John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves signed a one-day contract with the Windsor Spitfires. The one-day contract signing is part of a charity auction. A copy of his one-day contract and a special Keanu Reeves shirt will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex. The auction is now liveand the current highest bid (at the time of publication) is placed at CAD $20,000. However, you can purchase the contract and jersey outright for $50,000, which will end the auction process. The winning bidder will also receive special edition cases, along with a photo. The signing brings things full circle for Reeves, who played goalie for his high school team in Toronto and had aspirations of playing for the national team before deciding to transition into acting. Funnily enough, Reeves' first feature film role would be as a hockey player in the Rob Lowe-led sports drama Youngblood. In other news, Reeves recently spoke out about sustaining a serious kneecap injury while filming Aziz Ansari's upcoming comedyGood fortuneand said, It crunched like a potato chip. He was spotted earlier this year using crutches and an ice pack on his left knee. Ansari later said that Reeves broke his kneecap after tripping over a rug in his trailer. In an appearance onThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert,Reeves explained the whole story. I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold dive, he recalled. I loved it, I was standing there and we were finishing the scene, and you know when you're cold and you're [shuffling]? I had a swimsuit and a towel with me, and you put that over your head and did the cold shuffle? I'm doing the cold shuffle in this room where there were protective carpets and then, here, there was a little bag, and my foot got caught in the bag during the shuffle, and then I went [down]But [my knee] not followed. He continued: And then, in slow motion, I fell. My arms came out, but then my knee gave out because there was something in it, and I nailed it. And my patella cracked like a potato chip. Reeves recently said he's thinking more and more about death as he approaches his 60th birthday.

