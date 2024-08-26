Women's singles table tennis world champion unravels paths to Paris 2024 success





Sun Yingsha, the top Chinese table tennis player and world number one in women's singles, attributed her success at the 2024 Paris Olympics to teamwork and hard training, where she won two gold medals and one silver. Sun, who competed in singles, mixed doubles and team events in Paris in 2024, has been ranked No. 1 among women since July 2022, with only a brief interruption. During an interview with China Media Group (CMG), Sun spoke about her demanding competition schedule in Paris, noting that maintaining tactical awareness was the aspect that took the most energy. “Physically, I think my condition is fine, as we all train to build up enough endurance during regular preparations. But during the intense competition at the Olympics, most of the energy is used up. Constantly thinking about strategies and maintaining this high level of mental focus is definitely the most tiring part,” she said. Sun also spoke about her partnership with Wang Chuqin in the table tennis mixed doubles in Paris, where they secured the gold medal. It is China's first Olympic gold medal in table tennis mixed doubles, which made its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020. According to Sun, effective collaboration depends on mutual trust and the ability to reassure each other in times of nervousness or underperformance. “The most important thing when working with another player is trust. The second is to share the responsibility and pressure equally,” she said. “If you feel nervous, you should talk and communicate with others to help you relax, then you might feel better. The principle also applies in competition. If my partner loses a point or I get nervous, the other should start talking, say it's okay and encourage the teammate to try again. Just keep saying it, and you will gradually regain your calm,” she said. Although some consider her a genius, Sun says tireless practice, rather than innate genius, is the key to her success. “I don't think I'm a genius. I believe that reaching the top, or the highest level, requires a mix of hard training and talent. And I think hard training definitely comes first,” Sun said. Sun's journey as a champion began at the age of 14, when she won the singles title at the Junior National Championships in 2015. She shone at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she won silver in the women's singles and gold in the team event at the age of 20.

Women's singles table tennis world champion unravels paths to Paris 2024 success

After more than two decades of dedicated conservation efforts, China is one of the few countries in the world where mangrove forests are actually expanding. Mangrove forests are adapted to life in salt and brackish water and can be found along coasts and estuaries in 123 countries in the tropics and subtropics, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Mangrove forests provide protection from storms, erosion and flooding, improve water quality, provide natural habitats for more than 1,500 species and benefit adjacent ecosystems such as coral reefs. Mangrove conservation is a matter of global concern. On July 26, 2023, the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported that it is estimated that more than 20 percent of the world’s mangrove forests have been lost in the past 40 years, mainly due to human activities and natural retreat. China has also made it a priority to address the problem of mangrove loss. From 1950 to 2000, China lost more than half of its mangrove forests due to land reclamation, shrimp and rice farming, industrial expansion and other factors. To reverse this downward trend, the government has taken various measures. In 2000, a nature reserve in Fangchenggang City in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was upgraded to a national reserve and became a classic model for mangrove protection. The Guangxi Beilun Estuary National Nature Reserve is located at the westernmost point of the southern coast of China. The Beilun River, which runs between China and Vietnam, flows into the South China Sea here. This creates a unique mix of fresh and sea water, where many special groups of trees can survive and thrive. The nature reserve now covers over 3,000 hectares of land and is home to 18 species of mangrove plants, 155 species of large benthic animals, approximately 60 species of fish and more than 300 species of birds. In fact, conservation efforts in Fangchenggang began as early as 1983, when these forests were designated as protected areas by the local county. The upgrade to a national reserve in 2000 meant more funding for ecological restoration. According to experts, a series of environmental laws and regulations have played a crucial role in the recovery of mangrove forests. In 2022, China's first-ever Wetland Protection Law came into effect, providing unprecedented legal protection for mangrove forests. “The stronger the legal framework, the more solid our law enforcement base becomes and the greater the deterrent effect,” said Tang Qiao, head of the publicity and education department of Guangxi Beilun Estuary National Nature Reserve. The Public Relations Department works with local communities to raise awareness about the importance of mangrove conservation. The department also collaborates with research institutes to study better management practices and explore methods of generating income, such as integrating aquaculture without damaging the environment. However, the lack of relevant expertise remains a major challenge. Guided by the principle that “clear water and lush mountains are of inestimable value,” proposed by President Xi Jinping, China has steadily increased efforts to protect and restore its mangrove forests. The data speaks for itself: China’s mangrove forest area now totals about 29,200 hectares, an increase of about 7,200 hectares since the beginning of the century. This makes China one of the few countries where mangrove forests are actually increasing.

Mangrove forests return to China

