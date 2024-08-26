Sports
'What happened to cricket in Pakistan? When I played the PSL…': Kevin Pietersen stunned by 10-wicket loss to Shan Masood-led team
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was shocked to hear that Pakistan had lost to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket history.
Mon – Aug 26, 2024
Photo caption: Pakistani players after Shaheen Afridi takes a wicket; former England captain Kevin Pietersen (Photo courtesy: PCB, X and Getty Images)
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacted to Pakistan's humiliating first Test defeat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 25. Pietersen expressed his disappointment at what happened on Day 5, as he believed the country had a wealth of talent when he played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
What happened to cricket in Pakistan? When I played the PSL, the standard of that competition was tremendous, the players had a very good work ethic and the young players that were shown were magical. What is happening there?, wrote Pietersen on X.
Pietersen played 27 matches for Quetta Gladiators. He scored 611 runs from 25 matches at an average of 26.56, including four half-centuries.
Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted to Bangladesh's first Test victory over Pakistan.
What a great win for Bangladesh!! High quality performance.. Pakistan are really in trouble, wrote Vaughan on X.
Why was Abrar given rest?
Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Shan Masood is under pressure for team selection as he sidelined spinner Abrar Ahmed and picked four seamers. After the loss, Masood revealed that the pitch did not play as he expected. He also revealed that Abrar did not play because Aamer Jamal, who is also a decent batter in the order, is injured.
READ ALSO: 'I have never seen Pakistan cricket sink so low in my life': Ahmed Shehzad feels team heading for obscurity, like hockey, after 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh
Raja lashes out at Masood
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managing director Ramiz Raja targeted Masood and said he could also be sacked.
“Shan Masood needs to bat well first and then show his knowledge of the game a bit because he has quite a bit of experience as a captain. He has captained in county cricket and has captained his team in the PSL. I couldn't understand on what basis he thought that if you leave grass on the Pindi pitch in August, the ball will swing a lot,” he said (4:30), Raja said on his YouTube channel.
READ ALSO: 7 wickets fall for just 20 runs as South Africa again choke in run chase, West Indies clinch series with 30-run win in 2nd T20I
“Firstly, he has to get in the right direction. It was a huge fault line from a selection point of view. His batting has gone downhill. He is not Mike Brearley or a great captain who will continue to have a place even if he keeps scoring zero runs. He has to get his batting up,” he added.
