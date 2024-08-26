Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan fast bowlers, questions Shan Masood's captaincy | Cricket News

Ramiz Raja hit out at the Pakistan cricket team and the team management after they lost 10-wicket to Bangladesh on a dramatic final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Raja pointed out the series of mistakes Pakistan has made, right from the poor team selection.

“Firstly, there was a mistake in the team selection. You didn’t have a spinner,” Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

“Secondly, the reputation we rely on in our fast bowlers is over.

“This failure, a crisis of confidence of sorts, started during the Asian Cup when India criticised our pacers for the poor conditions and then the secret was revealed to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack.

“Their speed has decreased, and so has their skill. Bangladesh's fast bowlers seemed more penetrating, while our bowlers were more involved in drama around their wickets.



Bangladesh players gather around Shakib Al Hasan to celebrate the fall of a Pakistan wicket during the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday. (AP)

“Since Pakistan didn't have a proper fast bowler on that track, even Bangladesh with that line-up could beat our pacers with speeds of around 125-135 kmph,” he added.

Ramiz Raja on Shan's captaincy

Ramiz Raja questioned Shan Masood's captaincy and his poor batting performance.

“Shan Masood is losing at the moment. I felt that in Australian conditions it is more difficult and Pakistan team could not win a series there. But now you lose at home, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well,” he said.

The batters also didn't do their best and the bowlers were terrible. Masood needs to improve his batting and show that you have some knowledge of the game.

He needs to work on his batting. It’s not that he’s a great captain and if he keeps playing away, he would still have his place in the team. Losing will put a huge dent in the team and the morale of the team. You can’t lose the series. Pakistan cricket is already under a lot of pressure. A series loss would mean tension in the dressing room, there will be a lot of criticism and questions will be asked, he said.

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, second from right, celebrates with his teammate the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. AP/PTI

The defeat means Pakistan's run of five defeats and four draws since last beating South Africa in Rawalpindi in 2021 has ended in a record 100,000 defeats.

We need to collectively look back at the mistakes we made and work on them, captain Shan Masood said after losing his fourth consecutive Test match since being appointed Test captain for the series in Australia late last year.

I apologize to the whole nation and hope we do much better in the next game.

The second Test match will also be played in Rawalpindi from next Friday after it was shifted from Karachi due to construction work at the National Bank Stadium.