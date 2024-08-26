Alabama high school football player dies after serious injury during game





Morgan Academy football quarterback Caden Tellier has died after suffering a brain injury during a game Friday night. The 16-year-old junior was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he died Saturday. Morgan Academy President Bryan Oliver released the following statement on social media. “It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light each and every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete, and most importantly, a follower of Christ. There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella, and Lyla with all our hearts. We also extend our deepest condolences to the Tellier family. I want to thank all the schools and individuals who have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy. >> BREAKING NEWS: Headlines and Weather from WVTM 13 In a statement emailed to X on Saturday, Michael McLendon, executive director of the Alabama Independent School Association, noted that Morgan Academy would suspend all school activities this week to give the community time to come together. The school said counselors will be available for students and staff. The school announced a GoFundMe page to raise money to help cover the family’s expenses. Stay up to date on the latest stories with the WVTM 13 app. You can download it here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvtm13.com/article/morgan-academy-football-player-caden-tellier-dies-after-serious-injury-in-game/61964940 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

