At 16, he was a cricket star, when an accident made him reconsider his future.

Vihaan Hampihallikar had to train for a cricket tournament. But unlike his other matches, the stakes were higher this time. It was December 2022 and he had recently been drafted into the Singapore national cricket team as his country’s youngest player, at 16. He wanted to prove himself to his more experienced teammates, most of whom were in their 20s and 30s.

Vihaan wasn’t worried; he had been training non-stop for years for this moment. Besides, he liked the pressure. He was used to it. It often gave him an extra push to perform at a high level.

“I've always thrived on competition,” said Vihaan, who will be attending UC Berkeley as a freshman this fall. “It feels natural to me.

After his first tournament in his new team, Vihaan realised that he needed extra training. He really wanted to do well in the next tournament in Dubai in February. So he arranged a few sessions with a regular coach in Mumbai who was well versed in advanced throwing or bowling techniques.

Little did he know that his carefully laid out plans to become a world-class cricketer would be shattered and he would be forced to rethink his future.

Vihaan, 16, plays for the Singapore Under-19 team and will bowl in the International Cricket Council Division II qualifier against Hong Kong in October 2022. That same year, he joined the national men's team. Thanks to Vihaan Hampihallikar

More than a sport

Vihaan was born in Mumbai in 2006 and moved with his family to Singapore when he was 4 months old. The Southeast Asian island city-state, known for its high standard of living and top-notch education system, provided an environment in which his parents felt their son could reach his potential.

My mom really wanted me to focus on school, and my dad's dream was for me to play sports, he said. But when you know you have to do well in both, your body just gives you the extra drive you need.

Vihaan has known since he was a child that cricket has a special power in Indian culture. He remembers watching the Cricket World Cup on TV with his family when he was four. When India won, for the second time since 1983, Vihaan watched his parents shout with joy.

It's something that runs through the veins of every human being, he said. It's not just a sport; it's an emotion. It's brilliant.

Growing up, when he wasn’t in school or studying, Vihaan played cricket. At 10, his father enrolled him in a training academy and at 13, he was recruited to play for the Under-19 national team. So when he made it to the men’s national team three years later in 2022, it felt surreal, like a dream come true.

Vihaan with his mother, Rashmi, and father, Prashant, during their move to Berkeley. Vihaan grew up balancing his mother’s desire for him to excel in his studies with his father’s dream for him to become an athlete. “When you know you have to excel in both,” he said, “your body just gives you the extra drive you need.” Brandon Snchez Mejia/UC Berkeley

The sound came first

On the morning of December 26, 2022, Vihaan met his coach at the Gandhi Maidan Stadium in Bihar, India. They began working on one of the most difficult bowling styles, leg spin, where the ball spins smaller and heavier than a baseball from right to left as it bounces off the pitch, away from the leg side of a right-handed batter. Yes, it's as hard to master as it sounds.

Cricket is the second most popular spectator sport in the world, after football, which Americans call soccer. Although cricket is popular in Asia, Australia and the UK, it is not played much in the US.

While Vihaan and his coach worked on his leg spin, his parents stood on the sidelines watching the session, chatting and snacking in the sunshine. There were also several other cricket practices and matches taking place at various points on the huge pitch.

About 10 minutes later, Vihaan passed a ball and listened to his coach's feedback. He still remembers the sound that came after that.

It's hard to explain, he said, but I could hear the spinning motion of a ball.

Out of tragedy came determination

As a reflex, Vihaan turned his head towards the sound, and a cricket ball that can travel between 40 and 100 miles per hour hit his glasses. His hands flew up and covered his right eye, and he doubled over on the ground. As a cricketer, Vihaan was used to shrugging off injuries. But this one he couldn’t shrug off.

His mother knew something was wrong right away. She walked quickly across the field and asked gently, “Can you open your eyes?”

He slowly pulled his hands away and spread them.

There was blood everywhere, he said.

Within minutes, he and his parents got into a rickshaw and rushed to the nearest hospital, where a doctor assessed the damage. The next morning, he was transferred to another hospital for a two-hour operation.

After Vihaan was hit in the goggles by a cricket ball during a training session in December 2022, he required around 40 stitches in his right eye. Thanks to Vihaan Hampihallikar

After the first of five procedures, the doctor delivered bad news: his glasses were broken and had pierced and destroyed the lens of his right eye and his cornea, the outer layer of the eye that must be clear for good vision.

Lying in a hospital bed with 40 stitches in his eye, Vihaan had only one worry: would he be able to compete in the tournament in February?

Absolutely not, said the doctor.

Then I completely lost it, he said. I'm not someone who shows emotions easily, and I cried. I cried, Why? Why did this have to happen to me?

Will I ever play cricket again? he wondered. Will I be blind in my right eye forever? No one knew for sure.

The months ahead would be full of challenges, but they taught Vihaan that he had the strength to handle whatever came next. His struggle also led him to a solution: he would use his accident to help others who needed eye surgery but couldn’t get the care they needed.

Channeling his passion to help others

Vihaan spent the next seven months undergoing surgery after surgery to repair his cornea and eventually replace his eye lens with a synthetic one. At times it was unbearable, both the painful procedures themselves and the heart-wrenching uncertainty about his future in cricket.

But still he knew he was lucky.

So many worse things could have happened, he said. What if the glass had gone into both eyes and I had gone completely blind? What if I couldn’t get to the right doctor at the right time? What if my parents didn’t have connections to the best specialists?

Every time he went to an eye clinic in India, he would pass hordes of people waiting outside, hoping to be seen by a cornea specialist. There simply weren’t enough doctors trained in this area, and there weren’t enough corneas available for those who needed replacements.

Vihaan, then 17, did not shy away from a challenge and decided to help.

He joined the Singapore Red Cross and started Open Your Eyes, a project that encourages Singaporeans to pledge to donate their corneas after they die for essential surgeries. He asked his family and friends to support the cause. He gave talks at schools and universities across Singapore. And slowly, word of the effort began to spread.

Everyone has a different ideology about donating your body to science, he said. Some people are fine with it. Others are not and have their minds set on it. But I do my best to convince them.

So far, Vihaan said, more than 100 people have pledged to donate their corneas through Open Your Eyes. In 2024, Vihaan’s project was nationally recognized by the Red Cross.

In 2023, Team Sensit, led by Vihaan, won the Singapore Junior Achievement Company of the Year Competition. Here they are in school, being recognized for their work. Thanks to Vihaan Hampihallikar

He continued to push himself and started new projects to help others get the support they needed to live more fulfilled lives. In 11th grade, he led a An engineering team of 15 students will create the Qubea learning aid designed to help children with ADHD and autism using sensory methods. In 2023, the team won the Singapore Junior Achievement Company of the Year Competition and was a finalist in the Asia Pacific Junior Achievement Company of the Year competition that followed. That same year, he also helped launch and run Earthfirst, a non-profit that employs visually impaired workers to sew shopping bags and other items and sell them worldwide.

The US needs cricket, he says

At Berkeley, Vihaan wants to further develop his entrepreneurial skills.

That is my greatest love, he said.

He will be joining the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and is looking forward to being part of the collaborative learning atmosphere on campus.

After completing his bachelor’s degree, Vihaan is open to a variety of fields, but his main interest is in renewable energy. He wants to potentially develop highly efficient batteries that can compete with fossil fuels. According to him, this should be stopped as soon as possible.

Vihaan with his new roommate, Kian, on the Berkeley campus. During his time at Berkeley, Vihaan hopes to scale up and publish two research papers he wrote in 11th and 12th grade, one on the minimum force needed to hit a six in cricket, and the other on energy loss after a projectile hits a barrier. Thanks to Vihaan Hampihallikar

Climate change was presented to us in first grade, he said. The more we learned, the more we realized it could become irreversible by 2030. I’m surprised it’s not getting more attention in the U.S. presidential election, considering it could wipe out humanity as we know it. It’s something I’m very passionate about, as everyone should be.

And recently he started playing cricket again and has regained 60% of his vision in his right eye. However, his depth perception is still not good so he is slowly getting used to it. He may eventually have his cornea replaced but at this stage in his young life the risks of this outweigh any potential benefits.

He plans to join Berkeley's cricket club and hopes to grow its membership while he's on campus. He would love to see cricket become more popular in the U.S.

I think cricket is a sport that needs to be spread in the country, he said. I am not sure if I can do it on my own, but I will try. Let's see what happens.

After all, cricket isn’t just the best sport in the world, he said. It’s a way of life. One he always chooses, one way or another.