Women's tennis releases 2024 fall magazine





RICHMOND, Va. The University of Richmond women's tennis team announced its fall 2024 schedule Monday, featuring River City Tennis from Oct. 4-6 and the Conference Masters Qualifying tournament at Davidson College from Oct. 25-27. “I'm very excited about this year's program,” said the third-year head coach Jacob Dunbar “We have some great tournaments here in the fall, including our home event. It’s always such a positive feeling to be able to compete at home in a part of our season that we don’t get to experience very often.” The Spiders open the fall tournament on Sept. 14 when the team competes at the ITA Hall of Fame Classic in Williamsburg, Virginia, before traveling to the ITA All-Americans in Cary, NC on Sept. 21. The River City Open, hosted by Richmond at the Westhampton Tennis Complex, is scheduled for Oct. 4-6. The team will close out October with the ITA Regionals on Oct. 17-22 before Conference Masters Qualifying on Oct. 25-27. The Spiders will close out the fall tournament with the Liberty Hidden Dual on Nov. 1-3 and conclude with the Conference Masters on Nov. 7. “The schedule as a whole is going to give us the extra juice we need to continue to push forward and challenge our team,” Dunbar said. “We have a very talented group and I'm excited to see what they can do.” Dunbar welcomes back six players Lara Bakhaya , Andrea Campodonico , Claire Le Du , Elizabeth Novak , Lainey O'Neil And Lucy Webber to the selection. First-years Sofia Barbulescu And Abby Lee Also join the team for the fall schedule. Women's tennis autumn schedule 2024 September 14-15 ITA Hall of Fame Classic Williamsburg, Va.

September 21 ITA All-Americans Cary, NC

Oct 4-6 River City Open Westhampton Tennis Complex

Oct 17-22 ITA Regionals TBA

Oct 25-27 Conference Masters Qualifier Davidson, NC

November 1-3 Liberty Hidden Dual Lynchburg, Va.

November 7th Conference Masters TBA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2024/8/26/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-releases-2024-fall-slate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos